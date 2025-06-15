Guber poll: Anambra community declares support for YPP

The people of the Umonachi community in Dunukofia Local Government Area of Anambra State have reached an agreement through an oath-taking to deliver the candidate of the Young Progressive Party (YPP), Paul Chukwuma and his running mate, Uzu Okagbue, in the upcoming November 8, 2025, governorship election in the state.

The oath-taking event took place at the community’s civil centre on Saturday.

According to Chief Ikechukwu Nwachuya, the Prime Minister (Onowo) of the town, who officiated the oath-taking, said the exercise is to ensure that no member of the community casts his or her vote for another political party during the voting process.

Nwachuya said the process is to assure their son, “Mr Okagbue” that the entire people of Umonachi kingdom are solidly behind his ambition.

“We are embarking on this as a way of paying back what his father and he have done for the growth and development of the community. We are also going to embark on a door-to-door campaign across the council area to make sure that his party emerges victorious at the polls. Okagbue is our illustrious son who has been doing great things for the community. His ambition is our ambition, too. We would not let him down. We are going to queue behind him until the election ends in his favour,” Nwachuya vowed.

Okagbue, in his reaction on behalf of his boss and the party, commended his people for the encouragement.

He said, “I expected this at the time, like this. It is a poll of excitement. I have worked for it. I expected that at a time like this that they would all be there by my side to encourage me, to pray for me and to offer this emotional support for me.

“The blessing I am receiving today doesn’t come as a surprise because I have continued to work and speak for them.

“The November 8, 2025, governorship election is one election that is very important to us, Ndi-Anambra. It’s one election I couldn’t have embarked on without the full blessing of my people.

“I am grateful to God that a day like this, the people of the Umonachi community would unanimously come together to appreciate my previous works and to encourage me to do more.”

Okagbue assured the people that his principal, Chukwuma, if elected, will bring good governance and holistic development to the state.

