By: Aliyu Abdulkareem

Popular Nollywood actor, Alexx Ekubo has expressed support for the candidacy of his colleague and friend, Funke Akindele, the running mate to the Lagos PDP gubernatorial candidate, Jandor.

The actor revealed in a campaign video caption he posted on Instagram on Monday, that the duo Jandor/Funke will bridge the gap between the government and the masses.

“The election season is not yet over, we have the final round this weekend for the state gubernatorial candidates.

“This election cycle is about individuals the people want to vote for – people they can hold accountable, relatable people; people that are easily accessible, people that are not just sympathetic but empathetic to our plight & concerns.

“People want something different from the norm. This is why I believe in the Jandor/Funke campaign – Jandor ticks all the right boxes for Lagos at this time.

“I strongly believe if they are voted into office, they will bridge the gap between the government and the masses,” he wrote.