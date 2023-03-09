Alphonsus Agborh

Stakeholders in the entertainment industry in Delta State have thrown their weight behind the governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Sheriff Oborevwori for the March 18 election.

The entertainers comprising actors, actresses, comedians, musicians, DJs, and content creators, among others, said the PDP governorship ticket was unanimously endorsed by the over 1,800 members.

In a communique after their meeting in Asaba, the group under the aegis of Delta Entertainment Stakeholders (DES), declared that the Sheriff/Onyeme ticket was adopted after evaluating the profiles of contestants in the race.

The communique was jointly signed by Rume Aku, chairman of DES; Oyubu Joy Aghogho, secretary; Ochuko Akpovwowo, Delta central coordinator; Dike Emmanuel, Delta north coordinator; and Harry Allen Preye, Delta south coordinator.

According to the players, the endorsement of Oborevwori and his deputy was further strengthened by the state governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa’s impactful contributions to the sustenance of the entertainment industry through the appointment of creative professionals into his administration.

“DES with a membership of over 1,800, hereby urges Deltans to vote for the PDP candidate “to ensure continuity of the progressive spirits of unity, faith, resilience, courage, patriotism and dignity of labour which have been associated with Deltans and which also explains the atmosphere of peaceful co-existence that is currently lacking among the people on account of the APC’s gross misgovernance in the country.”

The group carpeted the Federal Government for not doing enough to promote and develop the industry since 2015, noting that the government has failed to provide the enabling environment for players to thrive.

The group chided the APC-led Federal Government for widespread insecurity as well as the general hardship of Nigerians as a result of the difficulty in purchasing petroleum products.

“Members reviewed the profile of the political parties and their governorship/ deputy governorship candidates to determine the ticket that will best serve the fatherland amid the socio-economic and political strangulation that Nigerians are currently subjected to for no fault of theirs.

“Consequently, after a painstaking evaluation of the issues raised, the Sheriff/Onyeme ticket of the PDP was adjudged.





