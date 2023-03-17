Michael Ovat- Awka

Anambra Police Command has taken delivery of arms and ammunition from the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Alkali Baba Usman, to prosecute the Saturday 18th March, 2023 House of Assembly election in the State.

The State Police Command commended the IGP for supplying the command with anti-riot equipment and materials to maintain law and order.

In a statement by the State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, on behalf of the State Commissioner of Police (election), Mr. Aderemi Adeoye, the command warned criminal elements and political thugs to shelve any plan to cause any breakdown of law and order before, during, and after the elections in the state.

The PPRO also noted in the statement that AIG Rudolf Obe Echebi, has assumed duty as AIG Election for Anambra and Enugu State Commands, which comprise Zone 13 with Headquarters at Ukpo Dunukofia LGA of Anambra State.

He said the AIG arrived on Thursday, 16th March 2023 and was received by senior officers at the Zonal Headquarters in Ukpo.

According to Ikenga, the AIG has also visited the Headquarters of the State Police Command. He reviewed security arrangements for the State House of Assembly election and has proceeded to Enugu State Command to continue his assignment.

“The Commissioner of Police (election) for the State, Mr. Adeoye, briefed the AIG on programmes lined up to carry all stakeholders along to ensure peace, especially after the election.

Other senior officers deployed to Anambra Command for this national Assignment include DCP Johnson Adenola – Anambra South; DCP Polycarp Emeka – Anambra Central and DCP Yusuf Ajape – Anambra North Senatorial Districts respectively, the PPRO added.