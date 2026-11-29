Kogi East socio-political figure, Hon. Austin Okai Usman, has cautioned youths in the region against the reckless use of social media, warning that online activities could have serious legal consequences.

Okai gave the warning on Saturday, November 28, 2026, while speaking as a guest on a talk show at the Oma Igala Night event.

Addressing the gathering, the youth advocate and social critic described social media as a double-edged sword that could create opportunities or damage lives, depending on how it was used.

He encouraged young people to use digital platforms to acquire knowledge, showcase their skills, build meaningful connections, and promote ideas that would contribute to societal development.

However, he expressed concern over the growing misuse of social media, citing the spread of fake news, cyberbullying, malicious posts and character assassination.

“Social media is a powerful tool. It can make you, but if you are not careful, it can also destroy you,” Okai said.

He urged youths to think carefully before publishing or sharing content, noting that digital footprints could have lasting consequences.

On the legal implications of online conduct, Okai warned against pursuing likes, retweets and comments at the expense of personal freedom, reminding the audience that offences such as cyberstalking, defamation and online harassment could attract legal sanctions.

“Do not let the number of likes and comments deceive you. The laws against cyberstalking are potent. If you cross the line and play into the wrong hands, it can land you in prison for years,” he warned.

He urged Kogi East youths to deploy digital platforms towards personal development, unity and community advancement rather than using them to attack or malign others.

Oma Igala Night is an annual event organised by the founder and anchor of Urahtv, Mr Sunday Ataboh. This year’s edition attracted dignitaries from across Igalaland and beyond.

Those in attendance included former Kogi State Governor, Idris Wada; Chief Kingsley Ilona, Chief Executive Officer of Lona Group of Companies; Chief Joseph Ameh Erico, APC senatorial candidate for Kogi East; Alhaji Dabo Dantelle, National Chairman of the APM; J.S. Okutepa, SAN; Hajia Salamatu Baiwa; Hon. Joshua Adejo; Alhaji Ilemona Yusuf; Dr Shaibu Husseini, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the National Film and Video Censors Board; and Alhaji Hassan Enape, among others.