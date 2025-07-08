Gtext ignites economic spark in Ijebu-Ode with Sarduis Estate launch

In a bid to revolutionise the real estate sector and boost economic growth in Ogun State, Gtext Land, a subsidiary of Gtext Holdings, launched the Sarduis Estate in Ijebu-Ode last Saturday, July 5.

The event, attended by members of the community, traditional leaders, clients, and investors, featured interactive games, cash prizes, and an allocation of the land and estate to investors who keyed into the land project.

The ceremony was a testament to the company’s commitment to providing innovative and sustainable real estate solutions that meet the needs of discerning investors and homeowners.

According to the General Manager of Gtext Land, Olabisi Umoru, the estate’s strategic location, facing the expressway, makes it an attractive investment opportunity. “Any client that is investing here knows that in the next few months, they will begin to get a return on investment. It sits directly beside Nigeria Breweries and is on the major road. We should know that every estate close to a major road is very open for big investments.”

She underscored the potential for growth and development in the area, making Sarduis Estate an appealing choice for investors looking to maximise their returns.

The estate, comprising over 400 plots of land, has already sold out 80% of its plots during the pre-launch phase. The General Manager emphasised that the remaining 20% is still available for purchase, with attractive offers, including a waiver for buyers who make payments within 24 hours. This limited-time offer presents an opportunity for potential buyers to secure a plot of land in the prime location without breaking the bank.

Farouq Usman, the Managing Director, GVest, another subsidiary of the company explained that the company’s development plans for the estate include creating a green and smart service estate with amenities such as solar panel technology, good road networks, electricity, CCTV cameras, gyms, recreation activities, parks, and tennis courts.

“We are building a green and smart service estate… We are going to have good roads, different amenities, and it’s going to be a community that improves the value of the people living here.”

He also noted that the vision for the estate aligns with the growing demand for sustainable and technologically advanced living spaces.

When asked about the estate’s contribution to addressing the housing deficit in Nigeria, Usman noted that the company’s goal is to provide luxurious properties with flexible payment plans, targeting upper-middle-class to high-class individuals.

“We do what we call off-plan sale, so as you pay small, small, we build for you.” This will make real estate homeownership more accessible to a wider range of people, which can help alleviate the housing deficit in the long run.

The launch of Sarduis Estate marks a significant milestone for Gtext Land, demonstrating its commitment to providing innovative and sustainable real estate solutions that meet the needs of discerning investors and homeowners. With its strategic location, attractive offers, and focus on green and smart living, Sarduis Estate is poised to become a hub for economic growth and development in Ogun State. As the real estate sector continues to evolve, Gtext Land’s innovative approach and commitment to quality are likely to make a lasting impact on the industry.

