Gtext Homes plants 1000 trees in Lagos, Abuja

In corroboration with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDG), Gtext Homes, owners of Jasper Gardenia estate located in Lagos and Abuja have embarked on a tree planting exercise in all of their estates.

Speaking at the event, Opemipo Loto, Sales Manager, Gtext Homes clarified that the trees that were being planted in their estates in Lagos and Abuja have been carefully selected for warmth and comfort for residents of their estates.

“One of the species of trees we are planting today is Gardenia. It is a flower that has a very good scent. Its scent is inviting; it also has a vanilla fragrance. It makes the environment sweet to come in to and also colourful; it has a sharp green colour. Apart from the global warming that we are trying to tackle, we want to create an environment that is serene and very comfortable. It is a luxury of nature,” she said.

Chioma Orazudike, Business Development Manager for Gtext Homes further affirmed that a total number of 1000 trees would be planted in all of their estates as a start.

“We would be planting a total of 1000 trees today and this is part of our green and smart home that we are working towards. Tree planting is the green part of green and smart homes where you have an eco-friendly environment. Also, tree planting helps in climate change; it controls erosion; it helps to ensure that we are breathing clean air and it is for a sustainable environment, which is key for us. We want an environment that is safe for all. The tree planting exercise is a key part of Gtext Homes vision, and this will not be the first and last. It is a continuous thing for us,” she said.

Dr Stephen Akintayo, MD Gtext Homes, speaking from the Abuja estate revealed that Gtext Homes pride themselves on keeping to their word.

“When we say we are building green and smart home, we mean it in the real sense, it is not a marketing strategy. So, this is one of the ways we are promoting that, and we urge others to imitate this so that we leave a better environment for the next generation,” he said.

The tree planting exercise by Gtext Homes was done simultaneously in Jasper Gardenia estate, Ibeju Lekki in Lagos and Lugbe, Abuja.

