Gtext CEO, Akintayo, bags honourary doctorate

Following his contributions in the areas of humanitarianism, leadership training and mentorship, MD/CEO Gtext Holdings, Dr Stephen Akintayo was on Thursday, August 11 conferred with a doctorate degree by the management of Myles Leadership University.

Speaking at the conferment ceremony held at the Gtext Holdings headquarters in Banana Island, Lagos, Dr. Matthew Mario, Director of Programs, Myles Leadership University remarked that the decision of the University management was born out close scrutiny of the strides of the real estate boss.

Mario explained that the University, which has its main campus in India and an affiliate campus in Benin Republic carefully selected Dr Stephen Akintayo because of his astute reputation over the years.

In response, while accepting the offer, Dr Akintayo opened up that he has previously rejected three honourary doctorate degrees on different occasions. He revealed that Myles Leadership University honorary degree is a great idea and that the University’s vision is in line with his views as an individual.

“This is the second doctorate degree I would be getting. This year, on different occasions, I have gotten three honourary awards that I have rejected. This was because I was not just sure about the source. As one rises, it’s not all doors that open you must accept to walk through. The idea of Myles Leadership Doctorate Degree is very great. I’m honoured, and it’s a noble idea. I’m grateful for this award and it is dedicated to the wonderful persons that work together with me at Gtext Holdings,” he added.

Also speaking at the event, Mrs Nwando Mbalaso, Director of Public Relations, Myles University remarked that the leadership of the university seeks out well-meaning persons who are willing to sponsor underprivileged students through the university programme.

Responding, the ace real estate boss noted that Gtext Holdings would foot the bill of a student to start with and would in subsequent years be open to five more persons