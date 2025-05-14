GTDC endorses Accra Weizo travel expo

THE Accra Weizo Travel Expo, a premier West African travel and tourism fair, has received the endorsement and support of the Ghana Tourism Development Corporation (GTDC).

The 8th edition of the expo is scheduled to take place on June 27, 2025, in Accra, Ghana, with the theme focused on “Re-Imagining the ECOWAS Free Movement Protocol”.

The expo will feature a Tour Operators Summit, bringing together leading travel, aviation, hospitality, and tourism personalities in West Africa to discuss regional tourism cooperation and infrastructure development.

The event will also include exhibitions, B2B meetings, and networking opportunities for tour operators, airlines, and hospitality professionals.

Balafon Awards will be presented to recognised pioneers and best players in the industry for the ECOWAS region.

The GTDC has pledged support for the Trans West African Road Trip, demonstrating its commitment to promoting tourism in the region.

The expo’s organisers, Akwaaba African Travel Market, are working closely with stakeholders to ensure the event’s success.

Organising czar, Ikechi Uko, says Accra Weizo Travel Expo aims to promote seamless travel across West Africa, enhance regional tourism cooperation and infrastructure development, showcase the region’s diverse cultural heritage and tourism offerings, and position West Africa as a competitive global tourist destination.

With the support of GTDC and other stakeholders, the expo is poised to be a major success and a significant step towards achieving these objectives.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE