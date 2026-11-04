GTCO, Transpower, Zenith Bank lift NGX as equities gain 0.2%

The Nigerian equities market sustained its bullish momentum on Wednesday as renewed buying interest in banking and power heavyweights lifted the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) All-Share Index (ASI) by 0.2 per cent to close at 254,762.81 points.

The trading rally, driven by bargain-hunting in Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO), Transpower, Zenith Bank, and United Bank for Africa (UBA), bolstered the market’s year-to-date return to 63.4 per cent, while the month-to-date performance settled at 0.2 per cent.

GTCO led the gainers among large-cap tickers, appreciating by 5.1 per cent, while Transpower recorded a 10.0 per cent maximum gain. Zenith Bank and UBA also advanced by 2.7 per cent each, consolidating support for the benchmark index.

Sectoral performance was mixed during the midweek session. The Banking index emerged as the top performer, advancing by 0.7 per cent. Conversely, the Insurance index shed 0.5 per cent, while the Consumer Goods and Oil & Gas indices dropped by 0.1 per cent apiece. The Industrial Goods index closed flat.

Market activity witnessed an uptick, with aggregate trading volume rising by 5.1 per cent to 552.29 million shares compared to the previous trading session.

Equities were exchanged across 32,815 deals valued at ₦37.45 billion, signaling robust institutional and retail participation despite divergent trends across industry sectors.

Zichis Agro Allied Industries Plc dominated trading activity by volume, accounting for 127.48 million shares, while First HoldCo Plc led turnover by value, with transactions totaling ₦12.67 billion.

Investor sentiment remained resilient as market breadth closed positive at a ratio of 1.2 times, with 27 advancing counters outpacing 23 decliners.

Transpower and Caverton Offshore Support Group Plc topped the outperformers’ chart, gaining 10.0 per cent and 9.8 per cent respectively. On the flip side, Eterna Plc and Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc suffered the steepest declines, shedding 9.9 per cent each.

Wednesday’s outcome highlights the predominant influence of the banking sector and key industrial stocks in steering overall index momentum, even as pullbacks in insurance, consumer goods, and energy equities capped broader market upside.

With year-to-date gains pegged at 63.4 per cent, the equities bourse continues to trade well above its baseline levels for the year, though selective stock picking continues to define market participation across trading desks.