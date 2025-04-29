GTCO Food, Drink Festival returns for 8th edition in Lagos

All is set for Africa’s most anticipated celebration of food, drink, and culture, as Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc (GTCO) has announced the eighth edition of its Food and Drink Festival, scheduled to take place from Friday, 2nd May to Sunday, 4th May, in Lagos.

This year’s festival is themed “A Shared Experience”, highlighting how every meal tells a story—stories of culture, community, and tradition that unite people across generations and geographies.

The 2025 edition will feature 204 free retail stalls, showcasing the rich diversity and creativity of African food culture—from traditional Nigerian dishes and regional delicacies to contemporary fusion cuisines, savoury bites, refreshing beverages, and gourmet desserts.

Attendees can also look forward to a series of masterclasses, where internationally renowned chefs and respected culinary experts will share practical insights, recipes, and techniques spanning a wide range of cuisines and disciplines.

In addition to the food exhibition and masterclasses, visitors will enjoy an expansive street food arena, offering a vibrant selection of popular local delicacies, and a dedicated children’s play area, ensuring a fun, safe, and memorable experience for the entire family.

Speaking on the significance of the festival, Mr Segun Agbaje, Group Chief Executive Officer of GTCO Plc, said:

*”The GTCO Food and Drink Festival is a celebration of our rich cultural diversity and entrepreneurial spirit. Every meal shared is a reminder of our traditions and the universal language of food that connects us all.

“Beyond the festivities, the festival reflects our commitment to supporting local enterprise—creating a free business platform where food retailers can connect with consumers, share their unique offerings, and take meaningful steps towards growth and long-term sustainability.”*

At the heart of the festival is GTCO’s vision of Promoting Enterprise in support of small businesses, especially indigenous food entrepreneurs. It forms part of the Group’s broader commitment to creating Great Experiences for customers by offering meaningful opportunities for connection, growth, and shared success.

