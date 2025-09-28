GTCO earnings halve as NIR declines, dividend holds at N1

Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc (GTCO) has reported a sharp drop in profit for the first half of 2025. Profit after tax fell by 50.4 percent year-on-year to N449.0 billion, mainly because of a steep fall in non-interest revenue (NIR).

The company’s financial results showed that NIR dropped by 62.9 percent to N282.1 billion. This was largely due to a big decline in other income, which fell by 88.7 per cent to N4.36 billion as a result of unrealised fair value losses on financial instruments.

Unrealised gains on forward transactions also went down by 91.6 percent to N10.9 billion, putting more pressure on earnings.

Earnings per share stood at N13.59, a fall of 57.7 percent from last year. This reflects weaker profits and the effect of a larger number of shares in circulation, now over 32.4 billion compared to 28.0 billion a year earlier. Despite the profit decline, GTCO declared an interim dividend of N1.00 per share, the same as last year.

Interest income gave some support, rising by 31.5percent to N812.4 billion, driven by higher yields. However, funding costs rose even faster, with interest expenses up by 42.5 percent to N180.1 billion, following a rise in the cost of funds to 3.1 percent. Net interest income therefore increased by 28.6 percent to N632.2 billion, though the net interest margin eased slightly to 11.7 percent from 11.9 percent in the first half of 2024.

Analysts from CardinalStone

Research said Operating expenses rose by 28.1 percent to N258.5 billion, while operating income dropped by 27 percent. This pushed the cost-to-income ratio to 28.3 percent, compared to 16.1 percent last year. Loan impairment charges increased by 16 percent to N55.0 billion, lifting the cost of risk to 3.4 percent. Non-performing loans edged up slightly to 4.45 percent.

According to the analysts, overall, profitability ratios weakened. Annualised return on assets fell to 9.0 percent from 15.0 percent, while return on equity dropped to 49.6 percent from 93.4 percent.

In the second quarter of 2025, profit after tax also dropped by 57.4 percent to N191.1 billion, driven by a 55.2 percent fall in non-interest income and higher funding costs. Tax expenses jumped by one hundred and thirty-eight point two percent to N109.5 billion, further hurting earnings.

Analysts at CardinalStone Research said GTCO’s results show its heavy reliance on non-interest income and exposure to market risks. They added that tighter cost control and stronger balance sheet management will be crucial for performance in the second half of the year.

