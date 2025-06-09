GTCO Announces Major Board Changes, Appoints New Chairman

GUARANTY Trust Holding Company Plc (GTCO) has announced key changes to its Board of Directors, marking a new phase in its corporate leadership while reinforcing its commitment to strong governance and strategic continuity.

Among the changes was the retirement of Mrs. Helen Bouygues, an Independent Non-Executive Director. The Board praised Mrs. Bouygues for her dedication, independence, and valuable contributions, acknowledging her role in enhancing board deliberations. She departs after years of impactful service, and the Board extended its appreciation and best wishes for her future endeavors.

In her place, Mr. Babatunde Soyoye has been appointed as an Independent Non-Executive Director. A veteran in investment and financial advisory services with over 33 years of experience, Mr. Soyoye is the co-founder and Managing Partner of Helios Investment Partners LLP, a UK-based private investment firm focused on Sub-Saharan Africa. His appointment has been approved by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). Group CEO Mr. Segun Agbaje welcomed the addition, stating that Mr. Soyoye’s extensive strategic investment experience will add depth to the Board’s vision and direction.

GTCO also announced the retirement of Mr. Hezekiah Sola Oyinlola as Chairman of the Board. Mr. Oyinlola has served in this capacity since GTCO’s establishment, and under his leadership, the company has built a robust governance framework and a high-performance board culture. The Board expressed deep gratitude for his enduring impact and visionary leadership.

In his stead, the Board has appointed Mr. Suleiman Barau as the new Chairman, pending CBN approval. Mr. Barau brings with him a wealth of regulatory experience, having served as Deputy Governor of the CBN and as Special Adviser to the CBN Governor. He was instrumental in major reforms across the banking and financial services industry, particularly in payment systems and monetary policy.

Mr. Agbaje expressed confidence in Mr. Barau’s leadership, noting that his appointment reflects GTCO’s ongoing commitment to governance excellence and sustainable growth.

The company emphasized that these transitions are in line with its focus on diversity, board effectiveness, and adherence to global best practices.

