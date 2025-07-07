GTCO announces autism conference in Nigeria, Ghana

Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO) has announced dates for its 2025 autism conference, scheduled to be held in Nigeria and Ghana this month.

Themed ‘From awareness to action: 15 years of advancing autism inclusion,’ this year’s conference, according to a statement from the company’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) website, reinforces their longstanding commitment to autism advocacy, highlighting the need to move beyond awareness and drive lasting, inclusive change.

“For 15 years, the Guaranty Trust Annual Autism Conference has been a leading platform for autism advocacy and intervention in Africa, delivering support and empowerment to thousands of individuals with neurodevelopmental differences,” the statement reads.

The autism conference, which is organised through the Orange Ribbon Initiative of GTCO’s CSR arm, will be working with specialists and partner organisations within and outside Nigeria, and the conference will feature lectures, panel discussions, and performances to showcase the diverse talents that exist in the autism community.

The company revealed that the conference will be held in the Muson Centre, Onikan, Lagos, from 15th to 16th July. Then, from 17th to 19th July, there will be a one-on-one family consultation at the Adeyemi Bero Auditorium, Alausa Secretariat, Ikeja, Lagos.

GTCO also revealed that from 21st to 24th July, there will be a workshop and one-on-one family consultation at the University of Professional Studies, Accra, Ghana.

According to the company, the ‘GTCO and Autism’ journey started in 2009 when they decided to advocate for children living with autism spectrum disorder (ASD), to stop stigmatisation and support parents and caregivers alike.

The statement from GTCO noted that ASD, as with other developmental challenges, arise from insufficient development of a child’s physical, emotional or intellectual capacity, adding that the disorder is largely misunderstood by society, making it difficult for affected children to cope with the everyday demands of their environment and may lead to varying stages of social stigmatisation.

“Awareness is only the beginning. Real change happens when we take action, ensuring children living with autism are seen, supported, and included at every stage of life. Let us build communities where everyone belongs. Together, we can imagine it. Together, we can create it,” the statement reads.

In light of this, the company stated that, through its Orange Ribbon Initiative, it focuses on ensuring societal awareness of ASD; and educating parents, caregivers, educationists and health workers about the requirements, care and management of ASD and affected children.

Through the initiative, they are also advocating for the establishment of comprehensive and inclusive schools for children living with autism as well as integrated centres for adults; sponsoring and supporting legislation that protects the rights of people living with ASD; supporting research about autism; and providing free consultation services for children living with ASD.