GTBank bags Most Admired Brand in Africa award

GUARANTY Trust Bank Ltd (GTBank), the banking subsidiary of Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc (GTCO Plc or the Group), has emerged winner in four major categories at the 12th annual Brand Africa 100: Africa’s Best Brands 2022 rankings of the Top 100 Most Admired Brands in Africa.

The award is an initiative by Brand Africa aimed at driving Africa’s competitiveness and creating a positive image through strong brands with GeoPoll, the world’s leading mobile surveying platform, and Kantar, a well-respected consumer insights and data analytics company, as key technical partners.

In the presentation ceremony held at the Eko Hotels and Suites, Lagos, GTBank retained the number one spot as Most Admired Financial Services Brand in Africa, Most Admired Financial Services Brand in West Africa and Most Admired Financial Services Brand in Nigeria for the second year in a row.

GTBank also ranked as the Most Admired Nigerian Financial Services brand in recognition of its excellent positioning, strength and reach beyond Africa.

In an inaugural feature of the awards ceremony, Mr Segun Agbaje, the Group CEO of GTCO Plc, was conferred with the Africa Brand Leadership Excellence award.

