GSMA partners medical provider for delivery of MWC21 Barcelona

The GSMA has shared further details of its health and safety plan, Committed Community, for MWC21 Barcelona. Committed Community was launched last month and as promised, the organisation is sharing further details on creating a safe environment for the event taking place from 28 June – 1 July 2021 in Barcelona, Spain.

Committed Community takes a multi-layered approach to health and safety, and it impacts everyone involved in the event. Developed in coordination with and approved by Catalan health authorities, the plan relies on several partners with specialised expertise.

The GSMA and Fira de Barcelona are delighted to share that Quirónprevención is the official medical services provider for MWC Barcelona 2021. The internationally trusted company is headquartered in Barcelona. It will work with the GSMA, Fira de Barcelona, and all MWC21 stakeholders to ensure everyone’s health and safety involved for MWC21. Quirónprevención will staff the onsite medical testing facilities and coordinate with Catalan health authorities.

“We have always taken safety at MWC Barcelona very seriously and are continuing to work with partners and experts to help build confidence in a return to in-person events,” said Mr John Hoffman, Chief Executive Officer of GSMA Ltd.

“The GSMA, alongside Fira de Barcelona, are pleased to bring Quirónprevención on board, and with their local knowledge, we are committed to delivering a safe and enjoyable MWC21 experience,” he added.

As part of the GSMA’s efforts to limit the impact of the MWC21 event on city resources and infrastructure, they will also work with Quirónprevención to set up testing centres around Barcelona. More details on testing and locations will follow in the coming weeks.

OULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

COVID-19: Nigeria Recorded 624 New Infections Last Week, Lowest In Over Five Months

Last week, Nigeria recorded 624 new COVID-19 infections which is the lowest the country recorded in five months, Tribune Online analysis shows.

The 624 new cases reported between March 28 and April 3 is a reduction from the 849 recorded the previous week…

Inside Ibadan Bound Train From Lagos

The train started the 156.65 kilometres journey to Lagos at exactly 08:00hrs. The pace of its acceleration was minimal.

At about 25 minutes, the train slowed down at the uncompleted Omi-Adio terminal, a village on the Abeokuta/Ibadan expressway; it’s a stone throw from Apata in Ibadan. Conveyance of passengers from there and other terminals has not kickstarted as the terminals are still under construction and workers were found there…BREAKING: Buhari appoints DIG Alkali Baba as acting IGP

Killer Herdsmen: Untold Story Of Ibarapa’s Worst Nightmare + VIDEOS

“Please do not talk to my father. He is yet to come to terms with the death of his son. It is a most tragic experience. How does one quantify the loss of a dear brother? My brother was killed like an animal by two herdsmen. His offence was that he asked them to drive their cows off his already cultivated farmland,” Bisi Olaosepin, whose brother was hacked to death, struggled to hold back his tears as he relayed to Sunday Tribune the horrible experience that culminated in the passage of his brother…BREAKING: Buhari appoints DIG Alkali Baba as acting IGP