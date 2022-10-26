GSMA MWC Africa to explore connectivity, fintech

GSMA MWC Africa will bring together a variety of industry sectors, business leaders and policymakers with the region’s mobile ecosystem over a packed three-day agenda for the first in-person edition of MWC Africa, 25 – 27 October 2022.

Together with founding partners, Mastercard, MTN, Orange and ZTE, as well as supporting partners, the Shared Value Africa Initiative (SVAI) and Smart Africa, MWC Africa will convene to discuss how technology and shared value have the power to drive economic growth for people and businesses across Africa.

Excitement is mounting as the GSMA shares the MWC Africa agenda that will explore the hottest technology themes, including Leadership for Connectivity, One People – One Purpose, Accelerate Africa and Fintech. MWC Africa 2022 will host more than 120 expert speakers and 60-plus hours of curated content.

The GSMA said it is delighted to share that Assistant Secretary-General and Chief Executive Officer of the United Nations Global Compact, Ms Sanda Ojiambo will join Keynote 1, alongside Smart Africa’s Chief Executive Officer, Lacina Kone, and the ATU’s Secretary General, John Omo.

“MWC Africa is just around the corner, and we are looking forward to welcoming the mobile ecosystem, industry leaders and policymakers to Kigali, Rwanda. Expect to hear from thought leaders and experts who will share their insights on topics such as how to close the mobile usage gap and power digital transformation to drive economic growth and opportunities for all across our continent,” said GSMA’s Head of Sub-Saharan Africa, Angela Wamola.

The 2022 GSMA Africa Policy Leaders Forum will bring together key stakeholders from ministries, regulatory bodies and the broader mobile ecosystem. Discussions will include how government policy across the region is aligning with technological developments as well as the policy developments needed to advance Africa to the digital economy.