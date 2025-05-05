Groups reaffirm support for Minister of State for Defence, Matawalle

The Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF) and the Northern Awareness Network (NAN) have reaffirmed their support for the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Mohammed Matawalle, amid reports of a planned press conference calling for his dismissal.

In a joint statement by the President General of AYCF, Yerima Shettima, and the Chairman of NAN, Salihu Sulaimon, the groups described Matawalle as a “beacon of hope” and a “formidable pillar of support” for President Bola Tinubu in the North-West region.

The AYCF and NAN commended Matawalle’s contributions to national defence, citing his strategic approach to addressing security challenges and fostering collaboration among security agencies.

They urged President Tinubu to disregard the planned attack and continue supporting Matawalle’s efforts to strengthen national defence.

The groups expressed concern over what they described as “malicious attempts” to undermine Matawalle’s efforts through baseless allegations and called on citizens to remain vigilant and united in support of leaders committed to national service.

They reiterated their commitment to working together to build a stronger and more united North-West and Nigeria.

The statement reads:

“Minister Matawalle is a beacon of hope and a formidable pillar of support for President Tinubu in the North-West region. Matawalle has been a pivotal ally and strategist for the President in the North-West region, significantly bolstering the administration’s influence.

“His unwavering support not only consolidates the President’s foothold in a critical electoral zone but also poses a formidable challenge to the fragmented opposition, which aims to undermine Tinubu’s prospects for re-election in 2027.

“Matawalle’s political acumen and regional appeal are instrumental in countering dissent, thereby reinforcing the ruling party’s agenda and stability in an atmosphere fraught with competing interests and electoral volatility. His dedication and commitment to enhancing national security cannot be overstated. Under his stewardship, the Ministry of Defence has undertaken pivotal initiatives aimed at addressing the multifaceted security challenges facing our nation. His strategic approach has fostered a collaborative environment among various security agencies, leading to significant strides in countering insurgency and banditry.

“We urge President Tinubu to disregard the orchestrated calls for Matawalle’s removal and to recognise the essential role he plays in the ongoing efforts to secure our nation.”

“It is disheartening to witness some individuals attempting to undermine a fellow public servant who has consistently prioritised the welfare and security of our citizens.

“The allegations being peddled by some lack substantive evidence and reflect a broader pattern of political manoeuvring designed to distract from the pressing issues at hand. While we understand that political rivalries can often lead to tensions, we must emphasise that the safety and security of our communities should remain paramount above all else.

“It is crucial that we foster an environment of collaboration rather than division, particularly in matters as serious as national defence. We call upon our fellow citizens, particularly those in the North-West, to remain vigilant and discerning in the face of these politically motivated attacks. It is essential that we stand united in support of leaders who demonstrate unwavering commitment to the service of our nation.

“The challenges we face as a region require collective action and a shared vision for a safer and more prosperous future.

“We, the Arewa Youth Consultative Forum and the Northern Awareness Network, reiterate our steadfast support for the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Mohammed Matawalle. We urge President Tinubu to continue supporting him in his endeavours to fortify our national defence. Let us not allow political machinations to derail the progress we have made or to compromise the safety and security of our people. Together, we can build a stronger, more united North-West and Nigeria at large.”

