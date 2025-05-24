Groups condemn abduction, killing of four-year-old in Sokoto

A coalition of civil society organisations has condemned in strong terms the abduction and gruesome killing of four-year-old Ayman Abubakar in Sokoto State, calling for urgent justice and enhanced child protection mechanisms.

In a statement jointly signed by Abdulganiyu Abubakar, National President of the Network Against Child Trafficking, Abuse and Labour (NACTAL); Usman Ahmad Suka, State Coordinator of the Child Protection Network; and Rabiu Bello Gandi, Chairman of the Response Team on Sexual and Gender-Based Violence/Child Protection (SGBV/CP), the groups described the murder as “a horrific violation of the child’s rights and a tragic reminder of the growing threats faced by Nigerian children.”

Reading the statement at a press conference at American Corner on Saturday, the civil society leaders extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, expressing sorrow over a tragedy they described as unimaginable. “No parent should ever have to endure such a brutal loss,” the statement read.

The organizations lauded the Sokoto State Police Command for initiating a fresh investigation and urged that it be pursued diligently. They presented four key demands, which include thorough and Transparent Investigation, where authorities must fully uncover the circumstances surrounding the abduction and murder.

“Arrest and prosecution of all involved, in which all suspects, whether directly or indirectly implicated, must be identified and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

“Regular updates to the public, urging law enforcement to maintain transparency by keeping the public and the victim’s family informed about the progress of the investigation”

It also includes, “strengthening child protection systems, with urgent need to reinforce child safety measures in schools, religious centres, and communities”

The groups called on the Sokoto State Government, traditional leaders, security agencies, and other stakeholders to work collaboratively to ensure justice is neither delayed nor denied.

“The safety of every Nigerian child must be treated as a national priority,” the statement emphasized, adding that the organizations will monitor the case closely and stand in solidarity with the family. “Justice for Ayman is justice for all.”

Speaking to journalists in an emotion-laden voice, the father of the deceased, Dr. Abubakar, appealed for public and media support in seeking justice for his son. “I’m calling on civil society groups and the media to help ensure that those responsible are brought to justice in accordance with the law,” he said.

Narrating the incident, Dr. Abubakar said Ayman went missing on March 29, the eve of Sallah, after attending evening prayers at a nearby mosque.

“He was last seen playing with a neighbour’s child. Later, that child said some men had taken Ayman away in a car,” he explained.

Despite frantic searches by community members, the boy remained missing for over seven weeks until his body was discovered on Thursday, May 15. “We were devastated. The boy who last saw Ayman even identified the type of car involved,” Dr. Abubakar said.

“The case remains under investigation, and several suspects are reportedly in police custody. The autopsy report, still in progress, is expected to be submitted directly to the Nigeria Police, who are currently leading the investigation”.

READ MORE FROM: NIGERIAN TRIBUNE