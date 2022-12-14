Groups call for prosecution of monarch’s kidnap suspects

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Warri branch and Izon Lawyers Forum (ILF), have called for the prosecution of suspects who allegedly kidnapped the Agadagba-elect of Egbema kingdom, Napoleon Egin..

This was contained in separate statements issued by the two groups on December 9 and December 12 respectively.

The NBA Warri branch, in the statement, signed by its chairman, Ogheneovo Okoro, stated that:

“We have been following developments relating to the kidnap of the Agadagba-elect of Egbema kingdom, Napoleon Sekegbekumor Egin, who spent two days in the hands of his abductors before he eventually regained his freedom.”

The statement recalled that the NBA, Warri branch condemned the violent abduction of the legal luminary and consequently called for a thorough investigation into the matter.

It added that the NBA, Warri branch was aware that the suspects were invited for questioning by the Delta State’s Commissioner of Police.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

The ILF worldwide, in a statement signed by its chairman, Oyintari Subware, made a similar call for the prosecution of the said suspects by the Commissioner of Police, Delta State.





However, the ILF alleged that there was a rumour that certain persons were looking for ways to frustrate proper investigation into the matter.

“The ILF will not fold its arms while criminal agents seek to destroy the core fabrics of our society which is law and order.

“We therefore demand justice in this matter and we urge the police to reject any attempt to subvert and/ or obstruct justice in this matter,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, a United Kingdom-based legal practitioner, Blessing Chukwu, has also called on the Commissioner of Police, Delta State, to resist any pressure to compromise.