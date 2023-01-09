Groups apologise to CBN Governor over allegations of N89trn fraud, visa ban

Some Civil Society groups on Monday, expressed regret for joining what they described as false accusers to demean the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Godwin Emefiele.

The groups also rendered unreserved apology to Emefiele over calls for visa ban, N89 trillion fraud, call to declare him a persona non grata, immediate arrest by Department of State Security, DSS, and others.

The apology was contained in an address read during a press conference held in Abuja, and was signed by their leaders including Alhaji Mohammed Yusuf Ibrahim of Northern Leaders Coalition; Gbenga Ganzallo of League of Professionals for Good Governance and Accountability; and Chief Sampam of Transparency Africa.

They said, “This press conference was called to clear air on our initial proposed plan to bring to a halt activities in CBN headquarters and foreign missions in Nigeria not to grant asylum to Godwin Emefiele, and also to further declare him a persona non grata with the hope of issuing a visa ban on him.

“Another call was for all Northern Leaders to go against the CBN Governor and call for his immediate arrest based on allegations levied against him by DSS. These plans were premised on reports made available to us on his activities as CBN Governor which is totally false and untrue of his person and office.

“Having weighed the details of what was made available to us against the CBN Governor, we have come to a realisation that we are acting on wrong information and we hereby tender our unreserved apology to the CBN Governor for getting involved wrongfully and joining forces to call for his arrest and removal from office. This action we sincerely regret and apologize.

“Our unreserved apology is premised on superior arguments made available to us concerning activities and interventions of the CBN under the leadership of Godwin Emefiele.”

They however, called on other groups and individuals whom they described as anti-CBN groups to support the CBN Governor and his patriotic passion to sustain the economy.

“We by this, officially call off and seize all planned actions against the CBN Governor and urge other anti-CBN groups to join hands in supporting the creative and dynamic Governor of CBN and his good policies.

“This should also serve as notice to places we have written to disregard our request and provide necessary protection for him if the need arises as we discovered the allegations are trumped up charges aimed to sacrifice him for some section of the political class.





“It should be noted that this action is not as a result of wrong information given about us in a hurriedly put together press conference aired last week by an unknown group but rather deep conviction of the need to retrace our steps based on issues arising on our initial planned agenda,” the group said.

They further counseled that “we also use this medium to urge DSS to allow CBN Governor to perform his constitutional duties as well respect court orders concerning his non arrest or intimidation.

“Also, we urge our political class to allow our public officers to work and not to be distracted in any form. We respectfully urge the DSS to shield their sword and work with the CBN Governor so as to eradicate illicit financial flows in the country with great efficiency.

“We need peace in our polity as we approach the 2023 general elections. All political class is hereby warned to desist from fake news and blackmail as a way to ensure free, fair and credible elections come 2023.

“We frown at behavioural tendencies that would destabilize our democracy. Again, we make bold to say that we want peace and nothing but peace.

“We hereby declare our unalloyed support for the CBN Governor, MR GODWIN EMEFIELE and his numerous policies that are approved by President Buhari. Again, call on all detractors to stop propagating falsehood and blackmail against the CBN Governor and to allow him focus on his core mandate which is monetary policy with an immense value.