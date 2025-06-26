Group urges NASS to increase funding for gender rights in Nigeria

The Women’s Rights Advancement and Protection Alternative (WRAPA) has called on the National Assembly to increase funding for gender rights in Nigeria to ensure smooth implementation.

According to WRAPA, passing the laws without adequate funding for implementation would not address the issues the laws are meant to tackle.

WRAPA’s Secretary General, Hajiya Saudatu Mahdi, made the recommendation during a programme tagged “Media Roundtable on the Maputo Protocol and Gender-Responsive Budgeting (GRB),” aimed at boosting awareness and advocacy for the implementation of Articles 9 and 26 of the Maputo Protocol with media practitioners and National Assembly clerks in Abuja.

While highlighting the role of clerks and legislative committees in ensuring that legal commitments translate into action, the WRAPA scribe called for the adoption of Articles 9 and 26 of the Maputo Protocol, saying it is important that members of the Treaty Committee, Foreign Affairs, Rules and Business, and Women Affairs pay more attention to gender-responsive budgeting.

She said, “We seem to forget that there are two other legs of the job about getting laws or policies passed. If you are passing a law, you also have the responsibility of financing because laws do not implement themselves and you need resources to implement laws.

“So the institutions or the government agencies and departments responsible for implementing those laws bring budgets to the state or the National Assembly in compliance with the obligations of the state or the country in those laws. And that means that the legislature should then be looking at what those actions. Laws need financing to be effective. Gender-responsive budgeting is crucial to realising the goals of the protocol.”

The Clerk, House of Representatives Committee on Women Affairs and Social Development, Aishatu Inusa, who was represented by Ben Chukwuma, said the chairman of the House Committee on Women Affairs and Social Development has been pushing bills that will ensure women are carried along in political parties and get more representation.

Giving reasons why the Maputo Protocol has not been passed, the Clerk, Senate Committee on Women Affairs, Abubakar Jalo, said, “We have not received the ratified copy (of the Maputo Protocol) yet. The ratified copy is in the custody of the Foreign Affairs Ministry because they are in charge of discussing and signing any foreign protocol and treaty on behalf of the Federal Government.”

The Maputo Protocol, adopted by the African Union on 11th July, 2003, in Maputo, Mozambique, remains a landmark legal instrument that promotes and protects the rights of women and girls in Africa, including rights to dignity, freedom from violence, reproductive health, political participation, and economic and social welfare.

WRAPA’s campaign, in partnership with Solidarity for African Women’s Rights (SOAWR) and other organisations, aims to raise awareness about the Maputo Protocol and advocate for its domestication in Nigeria, which would involve incorporating the Protocol’s provisions into Nigerian law, ensuring that women’s rights are legally protected and enforced.

