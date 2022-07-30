Group urges INEC to extend PVC registration deadline, vows to mobilise 200,000 youths in Bauchi, Gombe

A Bauchi-based youth group, ‘Khamis Darazo Movement’ has assured the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) that it will mobilise not fewer than 200,000 youths in Bauchi and Gombe States for the ongoing voters registration exercise.

The group therefore called upon INEC to as a matter of necessity extend the July 31, 2022 deadline given for the conclusion of the Continuous Voters Registration to enable more Nigerians get registered for the PVC.

The group assured that it is mobilising 200,000 youths resident in Bauchi and Gombe States to get registered for their Permanent Voters Card (PVCs) and collect same in order to exercise their franchise in the forthcoming 2023 general elections in the country.

Leader of the group, Khamis Musa made the disclosure while speaking to newsmen on Friday shortly after a rally held across Bauchi state.

He stated that hundreds of youths in the two states have not done thier PVC registration because of the hectic nature of the registration and other challenges they are facing.

Khamis Musa further said that youths particularly in the northern part of the country are left behind in the area of PVC registration, pointing out that for their votes to count in the forthcoming elections, they have to register for their PVCs, which many of them have not done.

According to him, “The reason for this rally, is because we have understood that over time, youths believe that their votes are not needed and do not count and we are here today to tell the youths that their votes count and that Nigerians should come out en masse come 2023 elections.”

He added that, “So I started mobilizing the youths because they have to be encouraged. Some have refused to do their PVC registration because of the hectic nature of the process.”

Khamis Musa also said that, “Due to the challenges they encountered, I took it upon myself to pay their transportation fares and even provided feeding for them because some of them will leave their home as early as 6am until 2pm.”

“Some of the challenges preventing the youths from registering for their PVCs include insecurity, lack of transportation, hunger, lost of hope in the government to provide for them amongst others,” he stressed.

He however said that, “The only way the youths can change the leadership narratives of this nation is by obtaining their PVCs and unless that is done, they cannot see the change they so desire.”

Khamis Musa added that the story of Nigeria will only change if Nigerians vote for credible, competent and god-fearing leaders, stressing that it can only be achieved, if all Nigerians obtain their PVCs.

Also Speaking, one of the youths, Shafi’u Babpha Azare commended the leader of the group, Khamis Musa for being a mentor to youths in Bauchi and Gombe States, saying that he took the responsibility of providing transportation and feeding for them when they went to obtain their PVCs.