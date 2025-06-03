Group urges FG to develop Ondo sea port for state’s economic growth

A group, Renewed Hope Youth Alliance (RHYA), has called on the Federal Government to develop the Ondo State Sea Port, citing its potential to drive economic growth and development in the state.

According to the group, the development of the sea port would facilitate trade, attract investors, and create thousands of jobs, thereby contributing to the state’s economic growth.

RHYA National Coordinator, Comrade Awoyinfa Opeoluwa (Opiano), made the call at a press conference in Abuja, emphasizing the importance of the port’s development in unlocking the state’s economic potential.

The group commended Governor Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa’s administration for its commitment to transparency, accountability, and inclusive governance, particularly in the areas of youth empowerment and job creation.

The development of the Ondo State Sea Port is expected to have a significant impact on the state’s revenue generation. With the port in place, the state can expect to generate substantial revenue from trade and commerce, which can be used to fund development projects and improve the standard of living of its citizens.

Moreover, the port’s development will likely lead to the creation of new industries and businesses, such as shipping, logistics, and warehousing, which will provide employment opportunities for the state’s teeming youth population. This will not only reduce unemployment but also contribute to the state’s economic growth and development.

RHYA’s call for the development of the Ondo State Sea Port is a call to action for the Federal Government to prioritize the project’s development. The group believes that with the right support and investment, the port can become a major driver of economic growth and development in the state, and contribute to the overall development of the country.

