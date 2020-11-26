Group urges FG to commit 26% of budget to education

A group, Gift a Child Initiative has called on the Federal Government to commit 26 per cent of its budgetary allocation to education as recommended by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in order to address the decay in the system.

The coordinator and founder, Miss Deborah Eseni, who spoke in Benin, the Edo State capital, at a ceremony to commemorate the Universal Children Day in Benin, said the call was imperative due to the COVID-19 global pandemic which had completely changed things globally.

At the celebration with the theme “Re-imagine a Better Society for the Children”, Miss Eseni said children needed to be assured of a better future by ensuring adequate budgetary allocation for education in the country.

She said: “This year, a lot has happened globally and the children were affected as well as a result of the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic which has changed things globally.”

According to her, government at all levels and all stakeholders must begin to provide platforms for them to be heard and be part of every decision-making process.

To achieve this, she noted that every child must be given qualitative education that would be of value to the society in the future.

