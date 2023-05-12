Nigerians youths under the auspices of Oodua Youth Coalition (OYC) has threatened to shutdown the operation of the MultiChoice Nigeria, on Monday, following tariff hike on both DStv and GOtv services of the company.

The youths group who described the move to increase the tariffs on DStv and GOtv as unreasonable and threatened to picket the office of pay TV company, Multichoice Nigeria on Victoria Island in Lagos.

According to a statement made available to newsmen in Akure, Ondo state capital, and signed by the National President of OYC, Tayo Akintade Oluyi, said all arrangements had been concluded to shut down the operation of Multichoice in the country.

He disclosed that the youths had informed the security agencies over the development, vowing that the youths would go on with the planned action to disrupt the operation of the MultiChoice Nigeria, on Monday, 15th May, 2023.

The statement read: ” We at Oodua Youth Coalition woke to the viral news of a hike in DSTV and GOTV subscription fees from Multichoice Nigeria for their Nigerian consumers. Our members also got the notifications on their screens of the over 15 to 18 percent increments on the current fares.

“After an impromptu nationwide and diaspora meeting, we have reached a conclusion to shut down all their operations in the country, starting from today.

“Remember on the 11th of April, 2022, we wrote to the Multichoice Nigeria Office, intimidating them of our plans to protest their then unreasonable hike.

“We were prevailed upon by security agencies, including the Department of State Security Services and the Police, with the advice that the rising tension in the country and the possibility of criminals hijacking our protests would bring forth bad results and dent our well guarded public image and the omoluabi nation we represent.

“Just over a year later, Multichoice Nigeria, owners of DSTV and GOTV cable televisions, have brought up the same unreasonable charge increase and have gone ahead with the implementation.This time around, we will shut down their offices and operations.

“We have mobilized our comrades, alongside other ‘brother’ unions, who have waited for our signals and are ready for actions. .

This will be happening on Monday, 15th of May, 2023.

This will be happening on Monday, 15th of May, 2023.

"This time, we will not listen to anyone, as plans are in top gear to bring down any platform making lives unbearable and air unbreathable for Nigerians.We say no to hike on our subscriptions. We say yes to Pay as You Watch"





It will be recalled that MultiChoice announced an upward review of prices on its DSTV and GOtv packages by 17 percent, and stated that the new rates would take effect on May 1, 2023, citing the rising costs of business operations as the reason behind the increase.