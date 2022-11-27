Group sensitizes voters on collection of PVCs

The Former Education Secretaries Association of Nigeria, South West have called on eligible voters nationwide to ensure that they collect their Permanent Voter Cards(PVCs) in order to be eligible to exercise their franchise in the 2023 general elections.

Making this known at the end of their zonal meeting in Ibadan, the Coordinator of the group, Princess Folakemi Olowolagba Ogunsile disclosed that the association has directed its members to embark on a sensitization campaign on the need for eligible voters to have their PVCs.

She stated that PVCs are the only weapon that the voters have to heal the wounds inflicted by the past and present leadership in the Country.

Ogunsile, therefore, advised voters to elect people based on merit not on any form of inducement.

She said the association has x-rayed the qualities of all the presidential candidates who have resolved to support the presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress, (APC) Chief Bola Ahmed Tinubu based on his track records.

Tinubu, according to her has proved his worth as a 2-term governor of Lagos state, and, if given the opportunity to lead the Country, the feat will repeat itself.

She stated further that in the interest of equity, justice and fair play, the South West should be given the opportunity to produce the next leadership of the Country.

Speaking in the same vein, Dr Akosile Steve Olubunmi called on eligible voters from the region not to allow the opportunity presented by the APC to slip off their hands.

He stressed the need for the people from the region to learn from past mistakes by rallying around Tinubu on his quest to lead the country in 2023.

