A youth-based organisation in Nigeria, Inspiration Care and Development Center (ICDC) has organised the second cohort of the African Youth Leadership and Innovation Workshop in Lusaka, Zambia with a call on stakeholders to engineer reforms towards youth development for social change.

The event followed the inaugural session which held in Kigali, Rwanda in November 2023 and had over 30 participants drawn from Nigeria, Cameroon, Rwanda, Tanzania, Uganda, Kenya, Ethiopia and Somalia.

This event continues to empower young leaders from across Africa with essential skills for social change and sustainable development.

The Head Of Communication/Logistics, ICDC, Anthonia Mbadugha, in a statement said: “This year’s workshop, part of ICDC’s School of Leadership programme, drew an enthusiastic group of participants from countries including South Africa, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Namibia, Nigeria, Somalia, and Uganda. Over the course of the event, attendees engaged in sessions designed to hone their leadership skills in complex environments, particularly in the context of Africa’s evolving technological landscape.

“One of the highlights of the workshop was a keynote address by Dr. Lutangu Lubasi on ‘Strategic Leadership in a Dynamic World: Navigating Complexity in Africa,’ where he emphasised the importance of adaptive leadership to effectively respond to rapid changes and challenges.”

The Executive Director of ICDC, Mr Olowolayemo Lawrence, stressed the importance of young leaders as pivotal agents of change in Africa.

He highlighted their role in the actualisation of the African 2063 Agenda, urging continuous involvement and awareness among the youth.

Lawrence called on the African Union (AU) and all relevant stakeholders to prioritise and invest in youth development and human resource development across the continent.

The ED also announced the upcoming annual African Youth Leadership and Entrepreneurship Conference (AYLEC 2024), which will take place in Accra, Ghana from July 21-26, 2024.

He invited partners and organisations that share a commitment to the African dream to support this pivotal initiative.

“ICDC remains dedicated to fostering a network of capable young leaders who are ready to drive innovation and positive change across Africa. We extend our gratitude to all participants, speakers, and partners who contributed to the success of this workshop and look forward to further collaborations,” the statement added.

