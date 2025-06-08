Group renews commitment to fighting hunger in Nigeria, to relaunch June 13 

THE Banish Hunger Nigeria Humanitarian Initiative (BHNHI), a non-profit organisation devoted to eradicating hunger through grassroots empowerment and community-focused development, will officially relaunch in Nigeria on Friday, 13 June 2025.

Since its launch on 26 July 2021, the BHNHI, founded by humanitarian and communications expert, Hajiya Noimot Olayiwola, has empowered nearly 40 micro-entrepreneurs and reached hundreds of families.

“This relaunch marks a new chapter in our journey to stamp out hunger. We are renewing our energy, expanding our reach and calling on all well-meaning Nigerians and partners to join us in building a more nourished, empowered and resilient Nigeria,” the founder and chairperson, Hajiya Olayiwola, said in a statement.

Based in Qatar, Olayiwola has led BHNHI with a vision rooted in compassion and service, drawing from her experiences as a journalist, community organiser and social advocate.

With Hajiya Aisha Oritola as the Vice-Chairperson of the initiative, the leadership team also includes Mr Isiaka Olawoyin as Secretary and Mr. Mahmud-Najim Lanre Mahmud as Chief Coordinator.

The three, according to Olayiwola, bring decades of experience in entrepreneurship, advocacy, education and faith-based community work.

She said, “What makes this relaunch powerful is our long-term commitment to people, not just providing food, but empowering communities with tools and support for lasting change.

“This initiative is about dignity and development. We are providing food today and creating pathways for economic independence tomorrow.

“Every human being deserves access to food and education. Through this relaunch, we are reaffirming our faith in humanity and in our communities’ ability to rise above hunger.

“As part of the relaunch, BHNHI will intensify the rollout of its four flagship projects: community wellness, which empowers individuals through micro-grants, vocational training, and wellness support; food crop cultivation that supports communal farming efforts to produce food and income for underserved families; food basket programme through monthly food support for households with no steady income, widows, orphans, persons with disabilities, and single parents; and school feeding programme which provides daily meals for children in impoverished areas to improve attendance and learning outcomes.

“BHNHI also continues to pioneer its unique ‘microfinance with no strings attached’ model, providing small business support while encouraging beneficiaries to ‘pay it forward’ by joining its donor and volunteer network.

“We are stronger together, and this relaunch is not just a celebration of our past successes; it’s a call to action for the future.”

