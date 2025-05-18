Group rejects Senator Uba’s appointment as deputy national chairman

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) South East Leaders’ Forum, has rejected the purported appointment of Senator Ugochukwu Uba as Deputy National Chairman (South) of the Party, as widely reported in the media, describing it as unacceptable.

This was contained in a Communiqué issued on Saturday, 17 May 2025, after convening a critical meeting tomorrow deliberate on the purported appointment of Senator Ugochukwu Uba, which the National Secretariat of the Party had also dismissed as fake news.

According to the Communiqué signed by the Chairman SDP South East leaders Forum, Hon. Obinna Ekwebelem and Secretary, Hon. Chidera Nwosu, ” Senator Uba is neither a bonafide member nor official of the party, hence the reports making rounds are baseless”.

“It is imperative to highlight that Senator Uba is not a member of our party and, consequently, cannot serve in that capacity.

The forum strongly condemned the ongoing trend where a member of the National Working Committee (NWC) proposes nominations without involving the local leadership and stakeholders within the zone, noting that such actions violate the party’s foundational principles of inclusivity.

“While we appreciate the fact that the position has been zoned to the South East, we emphasize that the essential requirement for thorough consultations within the South East zone of the Social Democratic Party SDP be observed.

“Our collective commitment to the party necessitates that a reputable and well-respected individual, who has demonstrated unwavering dedication to the party, be nominated for this important position.”

“We, the SDP South East Leaders forum, will vehemently reject any nominations that have not been preceded by proper consultations, as such practices, if allowed to stand, will discourage our teeming members that have been working tirelessly for the growth and upliftment of the party.

“As a show of confidence in the national leadership of the party, the forum passed a vote of confidence for their efforts in steering and repositioning the SDP to become a formidable force in the political landscape of the nation.

“While the SDP South East leaders forum continues to woo notable politicians from the South East Zone to join the party, we urge the national body of our great party not to do anything that would undermine our collective efforts of re-positioning the party in the zone.

“In unity, we will continue to advocate for a South East that is both significant and influential in Nigeria’s political arena.”