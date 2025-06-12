Group rejects planned protest, calls for responsible civic engagement

Amid growing calls for nationwide protests, the South-South Youth Amalgamation has issued a passionate appeal to Nigerians, especially the youth, to reject any planned demonstrations that could threaten national unity and public peace.

The group expressed deep concern over the rising calls for protests in different parts of the country, warning that such actions if mismanaged or hijacked, could further fracture Nigeria’s delicate socio-political landscape.

In a statement signed by its Convener, John Albert Clarkson, the group expressed concern over what it described as “a dangerous trend of inflammatory propaganda and ethnic manipulation” fueling unrest across the country.

Clarkson said: “To the esteemed citizens of Nigeria, the media, and all stakeholders in our collective pursuit of peace and progress. It is with a heavy heart and a sense of urgency that we the South-South Youth Amalgamation address the planned protests in Nigeria, which have the potential to exacerbate the already fragile state of our social fabric.

“Over the years, we have witnessed a troubling trend: individuals and groups, both within and outside Nigeria, have sought to create discord among our people through inflammatory propaganda.

“This divisive rhetoric aims to pit one ethnic group against another, undermining the very essence of our national unity. The recent history of protests in Nigeria serves as a stark reminder of the consequences of such divisive tactics.

“The #EndSARS protests that began in October 2020 were a legitimate expression of the youth’s frustration with police brutality, specifically the actions of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS). Young men and women across the southern part of Nigeria gathered in solidarity, demanding accountability and reforms.

“However, what began as a peaceful movement was tragically hijacked by those with ulterior motives, leading to a series of violent incidents that marred the original intent of the protests.”

The group urged young Nigerians not to allow themselves to be used as instruments of destabilization.

He added, “We must remember the chaos that ensued: the looting, the killings, and the near breakdown of law and order. The narrative shifted dramatically as misinformation spread, particularly concerning the tragic events at Lekki Toll Gate. Unverified claims of a massacre were propagated, leading not only to domestic unrest but also to international condemnation based on falsehoods.

“This manipulation of public sentiment was further exploited by groups like the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), which incited violence and targeted individuals of northern Nigerian descent, resulting in heinous acts of violence and destruction.

“As we reflect on these events, we must be clear: while the right to peaceful protest is enshrined in both Nigerian and international law, it does not extend to violence and destruction. Our democracy cannot thrive when citizens are threatened by internal or external aggression. Protests, when conducted peacefully, are a fundamental right; however, violence masquerading as protest is a crime that must not be tolerated.

“We implore all Nigerians to recognize the critical importance of maintaining peace and order in our society. The provisions of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) and other international conventions emphasize the necessity of restricting violent assemblies to protect the rights of all citizens, ensure national security, and uphold public safety.

“We urge all stakeholders, including government officials, civil society organizations, and the media, to promote dialogue and understanding rather than division. Let us work together to address the legitimate grievances of our people through peaceful means and constructive engagement.”

They also called on all Nigerians to reject violence and embrace unity, saying that “The South-South Youth Amalgamation stands firmly against any planned protests that threaten to destabilize our nation. We encourage our fellow citizens to engage in peaceful discourse and seek solutions that uphold the dignity and rights of every Nigerian, irrespective of their ethnic background.”

