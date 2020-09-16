Group protest non-conduct of local govt election in Anambra

A human rights group, Recover Nigeria Project, on Wednesday, protest non-conduct of local government elections in Anambra state.

The group also gave the state governor, Willie Obiano, five months ultimatum to commence process or face other legal actions.

The letter addressed to the state governor, Willie Obiano, dated, 16 September 2020 and signed by Mr Osita Obi, Convener of the group and three others, demanded immediate conduct of the polls to ease the suffering of those at the grassroots.

While addressing the participants at the Awka South Local Government Headquarters, Awka, Obi said that the group viewed non-conduct of local government election in the area as ‘criminal denial of Citi’ political right for close to 8-years of the present Administration under Willie Obiano.

The group, however, gave the governor five months ultimatum to commence preparations for the conduct of council polls in the state or face legal action and mass protest.

He said other groups collaborating with Recover Nigeria Project on the matter include 50 drivers of Great Tippers Drivers Association of Nigeria, Anambra State Chapter, Association of Councillors of Anambra state, among other concern support groups.

Obi emphasised that a vibrant local government system was a faster means of reaching people at the grassroots.

“If elections are held in the local government areas, it will create jobs, reduce insecurity and serve as the breeding ground for good politicians.

Obi, who championed the struggle for local government election in Anambra during former Governor Peter Obi’s administration, said he had no political interest in the demand.

He also appealed to Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC and Nigeria Union of Local Employees NULGE in the state to join forces to help their colleagues for a better Anambra.

He, however, advocated for a total autonomy of the local government tier and commended President Buhari for his recent move to ensure financial autonomy for the councils.

In their separate contribution, the state chairman of Great Tippers Association, Chief Ebuka Davies and his counterpart of State Councillors Association, Mr Godson Nnuriam, Obi said it was an infringement of the people’s political right not to allow the people to elect their leaders at the grassroots levels in a democratic system.

Inscriptions were also used during the protest, as; Caretaker Committee are Undertakers, Obiano pay us gratuity, Obiano conduct local government, 8 years staff leave office state government has refused our severance, gratuity and Allowances, among other demands.

The State Government, in her reaction, has alerted the public of ongoing plans by some tipper drivers in the state to start a politically motivated action today, September 16th, 2020 by blocking major roads and streets, ostensibly to ask for, among other things, an immediate election into local governments system.

According to a release signed by the State Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment Mr C Don Adinuba, the drivers are being manipulated by a desperate politician who cannot wait for the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to lift the ban on the electioneering campaign for the office of the Governor of the State which will hold in November 2021.

According to the release, the government noticed that the politician seems too ignorant and desperate to know that the question of an election into Local Governments in the state is sub judice, as it is, before the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

It stated that being unable to accept the State Government’s victory on this matter at the Court of Appeal, a handful of opposition politicians escalated the litigation to the Supreme Court rather than accept the decision of the Court of Appeal in good faith and prepare

for an election.

The release said that Anambra has over the years remained Nigeria’s safest and most peaceful state, with a level of social harmony unknown in any other part of the country since the restoration of democratic rule.

It said that security agencies in the state have been directed to ensure that no illegal action capable of disturbing the public peace is allowed to take place today, Wednesday, September 16, 2020, or any other day in the state.

Adinuba, thanked most members of the tipper drivers union for their loyalty to the people of Anambra State urging them to remain law-abiding and patriotic.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE