Group prays for safe release of abducted Plateau monarch

The Gindiri Old Students Association (GOSA) has expressed shock and sadness over the abduction of the paramount ruler of Gindiri who is one of its very active members, His Royal Highness, Charles Mato Dakat in the early hours of Sunday.

According to the statement signed by the Public Relations Officer of the association Mr. Yakubu Taddy, the President of the association, Engr Sunday Hyat mni prayed that the abductors reconsider their stand and immediately release the monarch.

Hyat said since the traditional ruler assumed the throne of the Sum Pyem, Charles Mato Dakat has become a rallying point for unity and progress of not only the Pyem people but Mangu Local Government and the country at large.

He noted that the Sum Pyem’s leadership has ensured that educational institutions, particularly in the Gindiri Compound strive in his jurisdiction without rancour.

Engineer Sunday Hyat who is the Plateau State Head of Civil Service commended Governor Simon Bako Lalong and the security agencies for their efforts towards tracking down the perpetrators of the dastardly act.

He called on security agencies to double up efforts and ensure the safe return of the Gindiri monarch and charged GOSA members everywhere they are to sustain prayers for his release and the safety of all Nigerians.

The GOSA President expressed solidarity with the immediate family of the Sum Pyem,the Pyem chiefdom, Mangu traditional council and the Government and people of Plateau State.

