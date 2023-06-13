A group of members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Lagos has affirmed support for a former chairman of the union in the state, Alhaji Tajudeen Agbede, to replace the current president of the union, Alhaji Tajudeen Baruwa.

The group made the affirmation through its leader, Mukaila Ogunwale, at a media briefing in Lagos.

Ogunwale blamed Baruwa’s “penchant for meddling in the affairs of the union” at the states’ councils for the crises plaguing the NURTW in some states.

He cautioned the national leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) to be wary of the “antics” of the NURTW president.

According to him, the crises the NURTW is facing across the South West are due to Baruwa’s leadership style.

Ogunwale said: “We want to caution NLC and TUC leadership not to allow Baruwa to mislead them in taking actions that would further jeopardise the fragile peace the NURTW members enjoy in states where the union has been replaced with park managers. Baruwa’s actions led the state governments to take such decisions.

“We affirm the vote of no confidence earlier passed in Baruwa by our leaders in the South West. We also affirm our support for Alhaji Tajudeen Agbede to replace Baruwa as the next NURTW president.”

Also speaking at the briefing, Chairman, NURTW, Ajeromi Branch ‘B’, Rauf Areaago, said the members were tired of Baruwa’s presidency.

“Since the era of Alhaji Gidado Hamman till Najeem Yasin, there was nothing like park management. Baruwa’s style led to the polarisation of the union and the proscription of its activities in virtually all South West states. We want him to be replaced by Alhaji Agbede.

In the same vein, Alimosho Branch ‘J’ chairman, Julius Olusegun, accused Baruwa of running the NURTW affairs without carrying leaders of the state councils along.

“We don’t want him as our president; Agbede should replace him,” he said.





