A frontline pro-democracy movement, Save Nigeria Movement (SNM), has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the proactive manner in which his administration is dealing with corruption and related offences.

In a statement by the Convener, Rev. Solomon Semaka, in Abuja on Wednesday, the group noted that Mr President has, by his body language and actions, demonstrated sufficient commitment to reset the country once again on the path of prosperity and accountability.

Semaka, however, expressed concerns about the activities of the blackmailing syndicate, disclosing that SNM is working in synergy with security agencies and the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) to check the menace.

“As civil society organisations that have been at the forefront of anti-corruption, it is soothing to have a president who stands for transparency, accountability, and respect for the rule of law as opposed to what was obtained in the recent past.”

Rev. Semaka, while citing the suspension and ongoing investigation of the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs as a litmus test for the current administration, expressed confidence that President Tinubu will get it right against all odds.

The group, however, bemoaned the rising cases of multiple blackmailing syndicates that are taking advantage of Mr. President’s anti-corruption war to taunt, harass, blackmail, and intimidate public officials.

“This is a very unfortunate development, and it does not align with the vision of Nigerians, whom we represent as civil society organisations and journalists.”.

The group said it has set up machinery in collaboration with security agencies, the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), and sister CSOs to curb the rising activities of blackmailing syndicates, which have become notorious in the system.

The group added that it was alarmed by the rising cases of blackmail and exploitation going on within the system.

“It is our responsibility to protect the interests of the masses, and to that extent, we should do so with decorum, transparency, and the fear of God, as that is the only way to reform the country.

“The anti-corruption war has to be done with fairness and the rule of law, and we all agree that Mr President is on top of the crusade; therefore, no public official should be distracted from performing their roles by the activities of blackmailers,” Semaka said.

The group assured security agencies, particularly the Department of State Services (DSS), of adequate intelligence to enable the secret police to monitor and contain the negative activities of this syndicate before it gets out of control.

“In this regard, the SNM is setting up special desk officers across MDAs to boost the intelligence-sharing network to aid security agencies to sanitise the system and focus, as this is the only way forward for the country, the group noted.

