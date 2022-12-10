Group offers free maternal care, childbirth delivery services to women in Jigawa

A total of 48,062 pregnant women received free antenatal care and childbirth delivery services from a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) Médecins Sans Frontières/Doctors Without Borders, Medicine Sans Frontiers (MSF) in two years in Jigawa State.

This was disclosed by the head of Jahun Vesicovaginal Fistula (VVF) center and Medicine Sans Frontiers field coordinator, Dr. Jean Clément Ishimwe while speaking after 235 VVF patients were discharged and empowered at the Jahun center in Jahun general hospital.

Ishimwe explained that “from January to November 2022, 235 women suffering from fistula were successfully treated with surgical intervention.”

According to the field officer, “282 women had their fistula repaired in 2021. During the same period, MSF team in Jahun provided 33,917 women with antenatal care, assisted in 12,519 deliveries and another 1,626 deliveries through caesarean section. It is estimated that 2 million women and girls live with obstetric fistula worldwide, almost always due to complications which arose during childbirth.”

The Field Officer maintained that “the ceremony is also an opportunity to promote the socio-economic integration of these women who have often been pushed aside. We give them spaghetti-making machines and flour to enable them to start a small business at home as a self-reliant activity.”

He noted that around 50 women who successfully completed the fistula treatment will start a rehabilitation and skill acquisition training in January 2023, a programme that is supported by the Fistula Foundation and the State Ministry of Women Affairs since 2008.

Dr. Ishimwe called on the governments in Nigeria and individuals on the preventive measures for VVF cases among women of rural areas in particular.