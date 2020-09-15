Group moves to avert flood in Ekiti

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMET) in its recent update on states and local government areas to be affected by flood across the country listed Ekiti State among the potential 28 states to watch out for between August and October 2020. NiMET further explained that about four council areas, namely, Ado-Ekiti, Ijero, Ikere and Irepodun/Ifelodun will be largely ravaged by flood in the state.

With the havoc wreaked by the natural disaster in the state last year still fresh in their memory, stakeholders have in the last few months stepped up sensitisation on how best to avert imminent danger in the affected areas, and if it cannot be avoided, to reduce its effect on people and the economy

This propelled a non-governmental organisation,Triple G Eco Revival Solution, to take the sensitisation tour, tagged ‘Flood Alert’ to Ikere-Ekiti, headquarters of Ikere Local Government Area where the House of Assembly and the traditional ruler in the town expressed readiness to partner with the group and other stakeholders in efforts to avert flood in the area.

Both the speaker, Ekiti State House of Assembly, Funminiyi Afuye, and the Ogoga of Ikere Ekiti, Oba Adejimi Adu, said they would give necessary support to groups and agencies in the forefront of the battle to prevent flood and the attendant effect on lives and property.

The sensitisation tour had in attendance officials of the National Emergencey Management Agency(NEMA); National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency; and state Water Management Agency, among others.

Afuye, who noted a lot could be done to avert or mitigate flooding, said, “We as a legislative body will partner with groups, agencies and other stakeholders to achieve the goal of preventing flood disaster in our state. “This is a serious project and we must commend Triple G.

“We want more stakeholders to get involved in various aspects of governance so that we can have a balanced society. Everything should not be left to government. Government has been warning against throwing refuse into the canals because by the time you do that, when water is coming, it finds it way and it goes in all direction. Indeed, that is what is responsible with what is happening in Ikere .

“You can say flood is a global thing but a lot of things could be done to avert it and all these things reside in us. We as an assembly will partner with you, and if you monitor our plenary, we had a lot of motions on this issue.”

Oba Adu, who lauded the awareness and advocacy moves of the group and other agencies, said that the traditional institution would be a ready partner in the bid to redirect the people’s poor refuse disposal habits to ensure flooding is averted.

He lamented the damage caused by flood in the community in 2019, and called for concerted efforts by all stakeholders to guide against recurrence this year.

The monarch advised NEMA, NESREA and Triple G to document their findings in the course of the programme and forward such to the palace, which would in turn present such to the state government and the Ogoga-in-Council Committee on Environment for urgent attention.

On her part, the Founder, Triple G, Mrs Oluwaseyi Ebenezar, said the programme was meant to educate the people , especially at the grassroots, on proper waste disposal to avert flooding.

Ebenezar, who said flooding, though a natural disaster, remained largely human-induced, harped on the need for stakeholders to step up advocacy and sensitisation to let Nigerians know the dangers of unhealthy disposal of refuse to lives, property and the economy.

According to her, “This event is to educate people on the issue of environment, to let them know that a major cause of flood is indiscrinate and unhealthy disposal of waste and to discourage the people from the culture of dumping waste into the drainage.”

Ebenezar canvassed strengthening of the state laws on environment, saying, “We want the government to harness the laws to make them more effective and more enforceable. These will make us achieve a more sustainable environment in Ekiti State.”

She said, “Ikere as a community was seriously affected by flooding last year. It destroyed property, washed away farmlands, displaced people and affected the economy. We don’t want a reccurence. The flooding being experienced at present in the North is a red alert for us. Besides, Ikere has been identified as a flood-prone council this year, hence the need for awareness and advocacy here.”

She revealed that the sensitisation programme would be extended to other three local government areas for people to be informed on how best to avert flood with good waste disposal culture.

While the representative of NESREA state coordinator, Gbade Ogunjimi, said most cases of flooding were human-related hence the need for the sensitisation, the NEMA Deputy Head of Operations in charge of Ekiti, Ondo and Osun states, Olanrewaju Kazeem, said the agency was stepping up the people’s awareness and as well put all the relevant bodies and agencies on the alert following the forcast by the Nigerian Meterological Agency that parts of Ekiti will be ravaged by flood this year.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

COVID-19: Not Yet Uhuru •Will Nigerians’ Indifference Spark Its Second Wave?

The spate of the deadly coronavirus pandemic surged from over three million cases in April to over twenty-six million cases in August. But while it is still increasing in some parts of the world, the infection rate, according to the figure released by authorities daily, is reducing in Nigeria…

Yoruba Summit Group Issues Red Alert On Nigeria

THE regular meeting of the Yoruba Summit Group has ended. It undertook an in-depth review the state of Nigeria in relation to the interests and aspirations of the Yoruba Nation…

Heed Obasanjo’s Warning Now, Leaders Tell Buhari

EMINENT leaders and elder statesmen from across the country have tasked President Muhammadu Buhari to heed the warning by former President Olusegun Obasanjo that the country is now more divided and nearing a failed state status, calling for urgent move to pull the country…

Crisis Rocks South-West PDP Again

THE crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the South-West Zone has deepened as members of the Caretaker Committee have dissociated themselves from a statement credited to the chairman of the committee, Mr Dayo Ogungbenro, on who should be the leader…

After Two Years, Daddy Freeze Apologises To Bishop Oyedepo

Daddy Freeze whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde has apologised to Bishop Oyedepo who is the presiding bishop and founder of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel…