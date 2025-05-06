Group lauds Matawalle over security in Zamfara

The Arewa group, Concerned Northern Forum (CNF), has commended the former Governor of Zamfara State and current Minister of Defence, Bello Matawalle, for his efforts in addressing the security challenges facing the state and the northern region at large.

Addressing a press conference in Kaduna on Tuesday, the Chairman of CNF, Alhaji Aliyu Mohammad, countered recent attacks on Matawalle over his tenure as governor. He stated that the criticisms were based on misinformation.

According to the CNF Chairman, “It is on record that Honourable Bello Matawalle served Zamfara State superbly well with an unprecedented level of success, unwavering dedication, and loyalty to his people.

“His achievements resonate across all sectors — security, infrastructure, health, economy, and education.

“I wish to unequivocally state that I was misled by the information presented to me. The content of the earlier press text was blown out of proportion — a political witch-hunt, deliberately orchestrated and propagated by the opposition, who are envious of the Minister’s achievements and are bent on distracting him from diligently discharging his duties while smearing his respected and highly esteemed personality.

Commending Matawalle’s achievements before leaving office in 2023, Muhammad noted that the former governor initiated the construction of a new airport — a crucial step toward economic growth and improved connectivity — as well as road projects and an upgraded water supply system.

“He made significant strides in security infrastructure by purchasing over 200 Hilux vehicles and ambulances, and installing solar-powered street lights in the state capital.

“The healthcare sector also saw substantial investments, with the construction of special primary healthcare centres in all 147 wards, general hospitals, and other facilities,” he added.

According to him, Matawalle’s administration also settled outstanding NECO and WAEC examination fees and prioritized technology by establishing a Digital World ICT Center and a Command and Control Room in Gusau, contributing to the state’s economic development.

The CNF Chairman further stated, “His achievements as governor also include renovating the State House of Assembly, constructing a Governor’s Lodge in Kaduna, investing in liaison offices including one in Abuja, and purchasing the Best Premier Hotel in Abuja as a state asset.”

The group urged citizens to disregard “the toxic news circulated about him, which are mere allegations driven by political motives.”

Muhammad emphasised that the attacks against Matawalle are aimed at smearing the image of the Defence Minister, whom the current Zamfara Governor allegedly considers a political threat to his re-election bid.

He concluded, “To the best of our knowledge, Matawalle performed well as Governor and is currently doing exceptionally well in the security sector, supporting the actualisation of President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

“We deeply acknowledge and commend the efforts of this administration in restructuring and ultimately building a new Nigeria through the Renewed Hope Agenda.

“We encourage the public to key into it and make judicious use of the opportunities presented by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s government.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE