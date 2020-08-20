Group lauds Makinde over appointment of new environment commissioner

A socio-cultural group, Oyo Nexus Club, has commended the Oyo State governor, Mr Seyi Makinde, over the appointment of Dr Idowu Oyeleke as his new Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources.

The club, in a statement signed by its president and secretary, Messrs Muideen Olatunji and Yakub Adekunle, respectively, described Oyeleke as an illustrious son of the ancient town of Oyo and an esteemed member of the club.

Describing the appointment of Oyeleke as laudable and an honour to the people of Oyo town, the group said the development would afford the renowned legal practitioner to serve the government and people of Oyo State meritoriously in ridding the state of filth.

While wishing the governor more wisdom and God’s guidance, the group urged the new commissioner to justify the confidence reposed in him and carve out his own niche in the ministry.

