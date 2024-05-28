National Coordinator Renewed Hope for Better Nigeria, Amb. Safiya Abdullkareem has described President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Niger state Governor Mohammed Umar Bago as pragmatic, visionary, focus leaders delivering on their mandates through deliberate people oriented policies and programmes in the country.

She stated further that through deliberate policies embarked upon by both the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu- led administration at the Centre and and Governor Mohammed Umar Bago, of Niger State, that Nigeria and the state have witnessed unprecedented transformation in critical sectors of the economy.

Abdulkareem stated this during a gratitude and prayers programme for actualization of Renewed Hope Agenda of President Tinubu and a new ‘Niger agenda’ in Minna, stressing that both leaders have demonstrated Sterling qualities since assumption of office in May 29, 2023.

She scored the All Progressives Congress (APC) led- government both at the National and Sun- national levels high in the areas of infrastructural development, agricultural revolution and human capital development through their polices and programmes.

“There is no gainsaying that Nigeria and Niger state is fortunate at the moment to have leaders that are pragmatic, visionary and focused to deliver on their mandates through their deliberate and people’s oriented policies and programmes to change the socioeconomic status of the people especially, the youths, since inception of this administration.

“This informed our decision to come in our numbers today, to show our solidarity in their unwavering commitment of nation building ,” the national coordinator state”, she decaled .

Safiya Abdullkareem also called on Nigerians across the country to continue to support both the President and Niger State Governor in their continued efforts in transforming and changing the lives of the people.

She thereby commended the Convener of Renewed Hope for Nigeria Mr. Sheyi Tinubu for his empathy and magnanimity adding, ” These virtues stands you out at all times ”

In their separate special prayer session, the Chief Imam of Wasagi, Alhaji Hassan Wasagi and Evangelist Daniel Habila Diko commended the unprecedented performance of Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago- led administration in Niger state and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the country.

They called Nigerians to desist from unnecessary criticism, envy and jealousy but to be patient, enduring, tolerate with the present administration at both state and federal levels for better future of Nigeria, while paying for the peace, stability and better economy of the country.

The Grand Patron and the Niger state governor’s Special Adviser on Political Affairs, Alhaji Nma Kolo enumerated some of the achievements recorded so far by governor Mohammed Umar Bago’s massive transformation in all sectors of the economy.

Represented by his Communication Coordinator, Mr Emmanuel Makun applauded the the efforts of the association and called for sustainable prayers for the leaders and the nation at large to enhance development.