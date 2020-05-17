Group lauds Buhari’s appointment of Gambari as Chief of Staff

The ‘Nigerian for Buhari Again’ has described the newly appointed Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Professor Ibrahim Agboola Gambari as a many with deep administrative knowledge, who will bring many positive changes to the current administration.

According to a message by the National Coordinator of the group, Dr Taofeeq Olayinka Ayinde, the appointment of Gambari is putting the round peg in a round hole.

Ayinde added that the international exposure of Gambari, having served at the topmost level of United Nations General Assembly, will be of immense benefit to the country.

“The appointment of Prof Agboola Gambari as the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari is a welcome development laced with many positives for the country.

“As a group, we believe the international exposure, knowledge, rich curriculum vitae and experience gathered for over forty years by the new CoS will help promote the country and bring our best from it.

“It’s clear that President Buhari has again demonstrated his readiness to always work with the best hands to deliver his objectives for the president.

“As we congratulate him, we also believe that Gambari will bring his international networks to bear to bring perform optimally in the role given to him,” Ayinde said.

President Muhammadu Buhari has on Wednesday introduced Gambari to the Federal Executive Council as his new Chief of Staff during a virtual meeting on Wednesday.

Gambari, the External Affairs Minister during the military regime of General Muhammadu Buhari, replaced late Abba Kyari, who died on April 17 after contracting novel Coronavirus.

