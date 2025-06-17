Group lauds Aiyedatiwa over Ajanaku’s nomination as Ondo Commissioner

A civil society organisation, the Yoruba Progressive Council (YPC), has commended the Governor of Ondo, Dr Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, for nominating Mr Idowu Ajanaku as a commissioner in the state’s Executive Council.

Former Osun State Governor, Chief Bisi Akande, also lauded Governor Aiyedatiwa for the nomination and congratulated Ajanaku on the appointment.

“Idowu, while congratulating you, I urge you to serve with absolute loyalty, sincerity, and integrity. In the end, you will reap boundless blessings,” Akande stated.

However, in a statement signed on Tuesday by the National Coordinator of the YPC, Comrade Abe Kolawole, the group described Ajanaku’s nomination as a “step in the right direction,” noting that it reflects the governor’s commitment to meritocracy and effective governance.

Kolawole praised Governor Aiyedatiwa for what he described as “smart appointments,” adding that the governor’s selections are based on the pedigree, capacity, and proven track records of the nominees.

“Ajanaku is a seasoned professional and administrator who brings a wealth of experience to the cabinet,” Kolawole said. “He has demonstrated competence in previous roles and will undoubtedly strengthen the Aiyedatiwa administration.”

Ajanaku, a multiple award-winning journalist and political strategist, has held several key positions, particularly in Lagos State. He was formerly the Special Adviser on Information and Strategy to former Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode.

The YPC highlighted Ajanaku’s distinguished journalism career, which spanned over 15 years with leading national dailies including Vanguard and The Guardian. He also previously served as Senior Special Assistant on Media and Strategy during Governor Raji Fashola administration.

Ajanaku holds a Bachelor’s degree in History and International Studies from Lagos State University (LASU) and a Master’s degree in History and Strategic Studies from the University of Lagos (UNILAG). He is a fellow of the Martin Luther King Jr. Center for Leadership.

The group extended its heartfelt congratulations to Idowu Ajanaku on his nomination.

The commendation came shortly after Governor Aiyedatiwa officially submitted a list of 12 commissioner nominees to the Ondo State House of Assembly for confirmation.

In a letter addressed to the Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Olamide Oladiji, dated June 12, 2025, the governor invoked Section 192 (1 & 2) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), requesting the legislature’s prompt confirmation of the nominees.

Full List of Commissioner Nominees: Prof. Igbekele Ajibefun; Engr. Ayorinde Abiola Olawoye; Hon. Ayodele Akande; Engr. Alabi Johnson; Alhaji Amidu Takuro; Otunba Adewale Akinlosotu; Mr. Idowu Ajanaku; Dr. Oluwaseun Abosede Osamaye; Dr. Tob Loko; Mr. Olaolu Akindolire; Hon. Sunday Olajide and Mr. Omoyofunmi Segun Henry

Governor Aiyedatiwa urged the House to act swiftly in confirming the nominees to ensure the continued smooth running of the state’s affairs.