Group laments renewed farmers/herders clash in Ogun

A group under the aegis of Yewa Think Tank has lamented over the renewed clash between farmers and herders in the Yewa axis of Ogun State.

Tribune Online recalled that about five persons, including three herders and two Yorubas, were killed in the Idofa area of Imeko Afon Local Government Area of the state.

Houses and other property worth millions of naira were destroyed in the clash.

This development has brought about tension in the area, as many residents have fled their abodes for safety.

Speaking with newsmen the President of Yewa Think Tank and Vice Chairman of Yewa People Development Council, Mr John Aihonsu, described the incident as unfortunate and shocking.

“The issue is rather unfortunate and uncalled for because, we thought things were getting better, but, with that incident, we don’t know where we are yet. It’s rather shocking. That’s not what we should be experiencing at this point in time.

“The authority should make sure the root cause of this issue is appropriately addressed to put a stop to such an incident forthwith.

” It’s really dehumanising for us to be experiencing such things in that area this time.

“We know what we have suffered in the time past and we thought we are getting some respite, but, unfortunately, this recent one now has thrown everybody into a state of fear and kind of unsettled mind. So, it should be totally condemned,” he said.

He urged the state government and security agencies to address the issue before it escalates.

Aihonsu added, “This incident is sad and it will be condemned by any well-meaning person. It is something that one does not pray to continue in that area because it does not bring unity, progress or development. It makes people to continue to live in fear. And when you are living in fear, you hardly can think right. There is no development that can come in that kind of situation.

“It brings in a situation where you begin to ask yourself, is there any sense of belonging into this community at large? Or do we actually have people who have our interest at heart? And that is a very challenging statement to anybody who is in a position or leadership or in governance at this point in time. We think those in authority will see it from that angle and address it appropriately before it is too late.”

