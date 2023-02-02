A group, Kamkam Progressive Forum on Thursday kicked against the decision of the Taraba state government to sell off the Mambila Beverages, makers of the popular Highland Green Tea.

The group in a press statement signed by its chairman Abdulrazaq K. Manuhi and secretary Nuhu S. Tiki also called on governor Darius Ishaku to withdraw the decision for the interest of the state.

Correspondent reports that the Taraba state government had last week advertised in some Nigeria daily newspapers the bid for the sale of the Mambila highland green tea.

The group following the advertisement kicked against the decision of the government and asked governor Darius Ishaku to withdraw the plan, describing it as a rud decision against the future of the state.

“We wish to call on the Taraba state government to rethink her plans to sell the highland tea. We also wish to call on the Taraba state house of assembly to intervene in the interest of the citizens.

“The actual owners of the company at its incorporation which the state government is now laying claims have not changed. These persons have not transferred their interest in the bank to the Taraba State Government or any other person.

“We also want the state house of assembly to commence investigation regarding the circumstances surrounding the ownership and the purported sale of Nigerian Beverages Production Co Ltd factory in the past, incorporation of Mambilla Beverages (Nigeria) Ltd, the plight of workers who served since the NBPC days and the current plan sell of the company by governor Darius Ishaku for himself.

“Following the Investment and Securities Act 2007, Companies and Allied Matter Act (CAMA), the Taraba state government has no shares in the Mambila Beverages (Nig) Limited and cannot sell shares belonging to individuals who own the company.

“All details of these illegalities and flagrant violations of the companies and investment laws of the nation are handy to be made public shortly. We wish to caution any prospective investors who might be misled by the dangerous bait cast by the Darius administration to stay clear from the company” The group called.

When reached for comment, the Managing Director of the Taraba Investment and property limited, Ezekiel Illiya denied the allegations that the state government has no share in the company, noting that the company which was formally liquified was bought over by the state government.

He said plans were already in the pipeline to organise a town hall meeting where Tarabans will be allowed to air their view on the sale of the company.