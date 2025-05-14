Group inaugurates 17 state coordinators, backs Makinde for 2027 presidency

The Brave New Vision Support Group, an advocacy group championing the presidential bid of Oyo State Governor, Engr Seyi Makinde, has inaugurated state coordinators for 17 southern states in the country, stating that the Oyo helmsman remains the best potential candidate the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has for the 2027 presidential election.

The convener of the group, Dr Adetokunbo Pearse, made this assertion at the inauguration, which took place on Wednesday in Yaba.

He explained that the group, led by him, arrived at its decision to back Makinde for the country’s topmost position after a thorough evaluation of his exemplary potential in education, skills, work experience, record of performance, vision for Nigeria, and character.

Pearse, a PDP chieftain and former governorship candidate in Lagos State, described the Oyo governor as an intelligent, amiable, and compassionate leader who approaches both his professional and personal life with utmost responsibility. He expressed confidence that Makinde would win and become Nigeria’s next president if given the PDP ticket in 2027.

“Governor Abiodun Oluwaseyi Makinde is an amiable personality. He is straightforward and forthright in his dealings with everyone he encounters.

“He is a compassionate person who takes his professional life as responsibly as he takes his personal life. He is an intelligent man.

“Governor Makinde is a God-fearing man. Nobody is perfect, but Makinde has made a name for himself as a man of integrity. We want a viable, young Nigerian to lead us and fix Nigeria for us,” Pearse said.

“One of the reasons why we are doing this is to let people know that the PDP is alive and well. If Governor Makinde gets the PDP ticket to run for president, he will win and be the next president.

“Our appeal and support are based on our strong conviction that Seyi Makinde is the PDP’s best option to defeat any candidate presented by other political parties for the 2027 presidential race,” he added.

Speaking further, Dr Pearse assured that Makinde, with his vast credentials and verifiable performances in both the private and public sectors, possesses the capacity to fix the country. He stated that Makinde would restructure Nigeria for enhanced governance, accountability, security, economic stability, power generation, education, and more.

He, therefore, appealed to potential delegates to the PDP National Convention, where the party’s presidential candidate would be elected, to cast their votes for Makinde to brighten the PDP’s prospects ahead of the 2027 General Election.

In her speech, the chairperson of the support group, Alhaja Atinuke Babs-Olorunkemi, also corroborated Dr Pearse’s stance, stating that Governor Makinde has the capacity and competence to fulfil Nigerians’ yearnings. She described him as a leader with human feelings and empathy.

Speakers, including former South West PDP Zonal Secretary, Alhaji Rahman Owokoniran; Convener of Progressive Youths for Makinde Presidency, Prince Chris Odianarewo; Elder Marce Anyanwu; Chief Victor Obiofu; Hajia Oluwatoyin Oyegbori; Chief Effiong Myong, among others, also affirmed that Makinde remains the right choice for the exalted office. They urged Nigerians to vote him into power in 2027.

Owokoniran stated that 2027 would be the right time for Nigerians to make the right choice by choosing Makinde, whom he described as humane. He assured that Makinde would bring humanity to governance and alleviate the suffering of the Nigerian masses.

“Our major concern should be voting out the APC in 2027. We have a person who possesses the qualities that people want. Makinde will bring humanity to governance and alleviate the suffering of ordinary Nigerians.”

The Convener of Progressive Youths for Makinde Presidency, Prince Odianarewo, in his remarks, urged Nigerian youths to rally behind Makinde in 2027 for hope and opportunities. Elder Anyanwu, the Imo Coordinator, who spoke on behalf of other coordinators, appreciated the convener and encouraged all coordinators to begin massive mobilisation for Makinde.

Also speaking, the Oyo State Coordinator, Hajia Oyegbori, urged Nigerians to set aside differences and vote for Governor Makinde as the next president to repair the country and advocate for the masses. Chief Obiofu, the Rivers Coordinator of the group, affirmed that Nigeria needs a leader with good character like Makinde to help the country overcome its current challenges.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE