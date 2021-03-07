Group honours Osinbajo at 64th birthday celebration

The Vice-President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo (SAN) is to be honoured by a pan-Nigerian coalition, the Building the Future Forum (BTFF), with a special public lecture in commemoration of his 64th birthday on Monday, March 8.

A statement conveying this and signed by two of the conveners, Alhaji Mohammed Abdullahi and US-based, Dr Grace Ugochukwu, emphasised the forum’s apolitical stand and its conviction that Nigeria is not irredeemable despite its numerous challenges.

According to the Forum, the honour was an affirmation of its faith in Nigeria’s future prospects and the leadership abilities of the Vice-President.

The public lecture to be delivered by Mr Bismarck Rewane, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Financial Derivatives Company Limited at the NAF Conference Centre in Abuja and via Zoom and other online platforms is titled “Building the Future of Nigeria through Enterprise and Innovation.”

The Forum explained that Nigerians in the Diaspora, along with professionals and private sector operators based within the country are collaborating to organize the non-partisan event on the Vice President’s 64th birthday for the dual purpose of honouring Professor Osinbajo and inspiring the younger generation to realise their role as the primary drivers of national progress through their entrepreneurial and innovative powers.

They added that exemplary performers and actors within both the public service and civil society can be galvanised to serve as agents of change working in the interest of future generations of Nigerians.

“In an age in which Nigeria comes to terms with the prospect of a post-oil future and the necessity of economic diversification, this lecture addresses the imperatives of enterprise and innovation as the historic mission of one of the most dynamic young populations in the world.

“It will explore pathways for a new generation of entrepreneurs, innovators and visionaries to realise their potential and in so doing, write a fresh chapter of their nation’s progress,” they stated.

According to the BTFF, few things better exemplify the immense possibilities more emphatically than the quiet but effective patriotic passion, loyalty and focus demonstrated by Prof Osinbajo under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari; hence, the decision to initiate the BTFF lecture series with a lecture in his honour on his 64th birthday.

They also disclosed that with due regard to current rules aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19, a limited number of invitations were issued to various establishments and media houses while arrangements have been concluded for Nigerians within and outside the country to join participants via Zoom and other online channels.

