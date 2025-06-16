Group honours NALDA CEO over agricultural impact

The national umbrella body of veteran unionists and young professionals, under the auspices of the Congress of Nigeria Youth Leaders (CONYL), has conferred the “Good Ambassador of Renewed Hope” award on the Executive Secretary/Chief Executive Officer of the National Agricultural Land Development Authority (NALDA), Honourable Cornelius Oluwasegun Adebayo, in recognition of his outstanding and transformative leadership in Nigeria’s agricultural sector.

The award, which celebrates visionary public servants who embody the spirit of the Renewed Hope Agenda, was presented to Adebayo in recognition of his unprecedented achievements at NALDA, which have significantly repositioned the agency as a key driver of agricultural development, youth empowerment, and food security in Nigeria.

The Congress affirmed that since assuming office as the CEO of NALDA, Honourable Adebayo has implemented a series of innovative, inclusive, and high-impact programmes that have reshaped Nigeria’s agricultural landscape.

These include the expansion of integrated farm estates nationwide, equipped with modern agricultural facilities and residential quarters; youth-focused agricultural empowerment, which has led to the equipping and empowerment of over 50,000 Nigerian youths through tailored agricultural skills development, mechanisation support, and access to funding; boosting national food security by increasing local food production through the reclamation of over 200,000 hectares of idle and underutilised land across the country for mechanised farming; and revitalising the rural economy through targeted interventions in rural areas, including the provision of solar-powered boreholes, rural road access to farms, and input subsidies.

The national president of CONYL, Comrade Yinka Ayeni Dallas, in a press statement made available to Tribune Online, said, “Honourable Cornelius Oluwasegun Adebayo represents the true spirit of the Renewed Hope Agenda. His passion, integrity, and relentless drive to empower the Nigerian youth through agriculture are truly commendable. His work at NALDA is not just reformative, it is revolutionary.”

Dallas called on other public officers to emulate Adebayo’s transparent leadership style and results-oriented approach.

“As NALDA continues to roll out groundbreaking initiatives, the leadership of Honourable Cornelius Oluwasegun Adebayo stands as a shining example of purposeful governance, youth-focused development, and renewed national hope.”

