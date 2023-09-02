Worried by the wide gaps in the Jigawa state civil service more of inadequate health personnel and teachers, a pressure group known as “NEXT JIGAWA” has organised a public policy dialogue to address challenges bedevilling the civil service as a result of serious shortage of manpower in the State.

The dialogue is organised by the group in collaboration with PERL ECP an international donor organization to provide solutions to shortage of manpower in hospitals and schools at both primary and secondary levels.

Speaking during the dialogue, the State Team Leader PERL ECP comrade Isah Surajo highlights the urgent need for human resources to save civil service from collapse in Jigawa.

He explained that the gaps if not urgently addressed may affect all sectors of governance, adding that the state was blessed with large number of brilliant people to fill the gaps.

Also speaking the former Jigawa head of civil services, Alhaji Inuwa Tahir highlights the challenges of human resources as well as the solution to the challenges.

He identified recruitment of new staff, re-introduction of special training programs, ICT training, special engagement of retired senior staff and prioritisation of funding for graduate employment as better solution to the challenges.

While responding, the state governor, Alhaji Umar Namadi who was represented by his Principal officer, Alhaji Adamu Muhammad Garin Gabas said, the present administration is committed towards addressing the human resource challenges in the state.

According to him, governor Umar Namadi already formed a committee to go through on the challenges and design a solution for the better future of the state.

He then, commended the partners for their concerns on human resource gaps, urging all stakeholders to support present administration’s dreams of making Jigawa giant strength.

The dialogue was attended by government officials, traditional and other stakeholders.

