A pro-democracy movement under the auspices of Team New Nigeria (TNN) has stated that the current economic situation in the country is unfavourable, particularly for the common man. However, they regretted that the masses suffering from the consequences of poor leadership are the same individuals who elected unsuitable leaders.

The organisation noted that the people most affected by the ongoing challenges are those at the bottom of the pyramid, the very ones who accepted bars of soap and cups of rice in exchange for votes, electing the wrong individuals into positions of power.

He then called on Nigerians to keep hope alive, saying that despite the biting economic hardship, violent protests and attacks against the government are not a solution to the problem.

The National Director, Media Engagement, of TNN, Mr Imran Jino, who made the assertion at the Aminu Kano Centre for Democratic Research (Mambayya), Kano, said that “we will not ask people to take arms and revolt on the street. people should be patient and keep hope alive

The situation in the country is very disturbing. I am affected, even though I may seem to be comfortable, but I come from a rural area where so many people depend on people like us. He said

Jino hinted that “the best way to come out of this problem is to build industries and create jobs for our teeming youths.”

According to him, the security of lives and property is the responsibility of every government. Any government that fails to do that has already failed.”

He, however, disclosed that “if people are hopeful, things will get better. We are going to embark on aggressive sensitization so that people will know their rights and obligations, particularly on issues that have to do with electing leaders that occupy political positions.”

Team New Nigeria’s goal is to ensure that good governance is enshrined. We fight drug addiction and youth restiveness. Our goal is to reorient and sensitise Nigerians on how to live a better and more patriotic life.

In order to offer a solution to economic hardship, He said, “We are engaging the youths. We are engaging experts to train youths on skill acquisition. We are not doing it for free.”

We intend on giving loans. We are introducing empowerment programmes to people. Not free; we will empower you; you pay back so that we can empower others.”

Imran insisted that TNN is a movement that will ensure that good governance is enshrined in Nigeria, adding that there is no better time that this country should have stable leadership than now.

“In this material time, we require a unified movement that will ensure change. We need a movement that will ensure that the plight and problems of Nigerians are solved.”

“This movement is not a political party. We have members from all political parties, the business community, and even journalists.

We all should join hands to build a new Nigeria. I do believe that Nigeria has come to stay, and we shall overcome all these problems, including insecurity. He said

“Security of lives and property is the responsibility of every government. Any government that fails to do that has already failed.”

Imran, who was the gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) in Katsina State in the 2023 elections, however, commended the state governor, Mallam Dikko Radda, for tackling the security situation in the state headlong.

“I am happy with the way Katsina Governor is tackling insecurity. I have advised him that it is not only through a kinetic approach, and he is listening.

He is investing in human capital development, and I believe he will solve the problem of insecurity in Katsina State through youth empowerment and massive job creation.”

He mentioned that the TNN movement commenced in 2020, stating, “We are actively seeking more members. Currently, we have over 5.4 million members, and by December next year, our target is to reach six million members.”

“Although our focus is primarily in the North-West, we have members from various regions of the country – South-East, South-West, South-South, North-East, and North-Central who are part of the movement.

“We are mobilising individuals from secondary and tertiary institutions, including professors, technocrats, and captains of industry who are part of our membership.”

Jino then appealed to the mass media to collaborate with TNN to contribute to the country’s improvement, stating, “We seek the mass media’s support in promoting our core values, particularly in establishing good governance in Nigeria. Partnering with us will help salvage our society.”

