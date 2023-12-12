A group, the Social Rehabilitation Support and Grace Initiative, has commended the courageous action of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in wading into the lingering political crisis in Ondo state.

The group described the steps taken by the President as the most appropriate constitutional solution that will lay to rest the political and constitutional crisis in the state, arising from the friction between Governor Rotimi Akeredolu and his deputy, Lucky Ayedatiwa.

Speaking on behalf of the group, the convener, Dr. Charles Oludare, in a statement, said President Tinubu has displayed his exceptional poise and resolve to ensure peace in the country.

Oludare said “While it’s regrettable that the President had to divert his attention from pertinent national duties to address the misconduct of politicians in Ondo State, his grace and leadership in this crisis are profoundly appreciated,”

Oludare who called on all stakeholders in the state to give peace a chance, specifically appealed to Omoyele Sowore, the convener of the Revolution Now movement, not to truncate the newfound peace in the state.

He noted that the people of the state and governance had suffered in the past few months, saying the state does not need any further agitation or attention-seeking behavior that could disrupt the progress and development.

The group also urged members of the State Executive Council in the state and the state Assembly not to ignite another crisis.

The group also urged them to refocus on their primary responsibilities, emphasising that no personal ambition should overshadow the governance and service delivery to the people of the state

Oludare advised the Acting Governor, Aiyedatiwa to uphold and build upon the legacy of his boss, Akeredolu, by delivering the dividend of democracy at the doorstep of the people of the state.

“Governor Akeredolu demonstrated immense trust and confidence in choosing Aiyedatiwa as his running mate. It is now imperative that he honors this trust by fulfilling his promises to the people of Ondo State,” Oludare stated.

The group expressed optimism that Akeredolu would return to the state in no distant period and urged the people of the state to continue praying for him.

He said “We stand with Governor Akeredolu during this trying time as he fights the biggest battle of his life and eagerly await his victorious comeback.”

